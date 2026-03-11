Washington parents demand action, answers after teacher allegedly raped student on school grounds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington parents are demanding answers after a 62-year-old physical education teacher and athletic director at Skykomish K-12 School was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexually abusing a student for more than a year.

Records obtained by Fox News Digital shows that a Washington state man was booked March 6 by the King County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation of rape of a child.

Fox News Digital is not naming the individual because he has not been formally charged.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday that it has not yet received the case but expects it Wednesday from the sheriff’s office for a charging decision.

According to investigators, the female student, now 14, transferred to the school in seventh grade and bonded with the teacher over a shared interest in soccer after experiencing the traumatic loss of a friend at her previous school.

She was allegedly given gifts and special treatment from the teacher before the interactions became sexual in eighth grade.

The alleged abuse, which included sexual intercourse, continued for about a year and a half and took place in multiple locations on campus, including in closets, stairwells and the gymnasium during the school day, according to the probable cause statement.

The relationship became increasingly personal over time, with frequent communication through his school district email account that investigators allege included coded references to sexual activity.

Deputies also allege the teacher admitted to repeated sexual contact with the student inside the school and acknowledged purchasing gifts for her, including lingerie.

The probable cause statement says multiple staff members and students raised concerns about the relationship.

Investigators allege the principal at the school instructed the 62-year-old not to be alone with the student, but instead of assigning adult supervision, another student, described as autistic, was present while the two were in the same area.

The case came to light after the student’s mother discovered nude images and videos on her daughter’s phone and contacted law enforcement, according to investigators.

"I’m shaking right now because I’m pretty irritated about this," said Maria, a parent of a young child in the district, who didn't want to provide her last name, in an interview with local Fox 13.

She said her son saw the teacher being arrested and was "very upset about it."

The Skykomish School District released a statement on Sunday, telling parents it had "no advance notice that the employee was under investigation until the day of his arrest."

Superintendent Destry Jones said the school is "cooperating fully with the investigation" and described student safety and well-being as its "highest priority."

Jones said the district will aim to remain transparent as more information becomes available while "respecting the privacy of the youth involved."

"We ask community members to be mindful and respectful of student privacy when sharing information with each other and the community about this topic. Our focus remains on maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all students," the superintendent added.

The King County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital that detectives with the Special Assault Unit are continuing to investigate the case.

Authorities believe there are no additional victims at this time and said they welcome any relevant information from members of the public.

Fox 13 reported the teacher is being held on $750,000 bail.