Roberts refers ethics complaints against Kavanaugh to federal judges

Chief Justice John Roberts is referring complaints about statements made by new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to federal judges outside the Beltway.

In a letter posted Wednesday on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals website, Roberts announced that he has asked judges who handle ethics complaints for the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals to deal with the claims.

Roberts said in his letter that he was initially notified of complaints against Kavanaugh on Sept. 20. The complaints deal with statements Kavanaugh made during his confirmation hearings and were initially filed with the D.C. Circuit, where Kavanaugh served for 12 years before joining the high court.

In a statement issued Saturday, D.C. Circuit Judge Karen Henderson said the complaints only "seek investigations ... of the public statements [Kavanaugh] has made as a nominee to the Supreme Court." Kavanaugh was confirmed to the high court that same day after a contentious nomination process that included allegations of sexual misconduct dating back to his days as a high school and college student.

The Denver-based 10th Circuit handles appeals of cases that originate in Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming.

Each federal court has a so-called "judicial council" to investigate conduct complaints and make disciplinary recommendations.