Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Florida

Florida mom accused of abandoning daughter at Universal Studios to go drinking at bar

Amanda Thorpe was found alone on dance floor at different bar while her daughter sat crying on barstool, deputies say

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida mother was arrested after allegedly leaving her 12-year-old daughter alone at a bar in Universal CityWalk while she went drinking elsewhere, officials said.

Amanda Thorpe, 33, of Lake Mary, was charged with child neglect after allegedly leaving her daughter behind to go drinking at another bar, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the CW Shoreline Bar around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a missing 12-year-old girl who had been left behind, authorities said.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies found Thorpe’s daughter "visibly upset, crying, and sitting alone on a bar stool by the bar."

DEM OFFICIAL PLEADS GUILTY TO CHILD ABUSE FOR DRIVING DRUNK AT TRIPLE LEGAL LIMIT, ENTERS DIVERSION PROGRAM

Amanda Thorpe mugshot

Deputies said Amanda Thorpe left her daughter alone at the CW Shoreline Bar before going to another bar at Universal CityWalk. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said someone at the bar made a comment that upset Thorpe, prompting her to leave and go to another bar along CityWalk.

The affidavit states that when Thorpe’s daughter said she wanted to return to the hotel because she was tired, Thorpe became "livid," "displayed the middle finger, said, ‘F--- you,’" and left the bar without her daughter.

Deputies later found Thorpe alone on the dance floor at the Red Coconut Club with an alcoholic beverage, police said.

CALIFORNIA ‘PARTY MOM’ FACES RECKONING FOR HOSTING ALCOHOL-FUELED TEEN SEX PARTIES

Amanda Thorpe mugshot next to Universal globe

Amanda Thorpe, 33, of Lake Mary, was charged with child neglect after allegedly leaving her 12-year-old daughter alone at a bar in Universal CityWalk, authorities said. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

According to the affidavit, Thorpe told deputies she did not realize her daughter was missing and "believed that she was with her the whole time."

Thorpe later claimed her daughter was in the hotel room and not at CityWalk, the affidavit states.

Deputies said Thorpe had bloodshot eyes, was swaying and unsteady, and had a fruity odor on her breath, according to the report.

The girl’s grandfather later picked her up, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Universal Studios globe

Orange County deputies responded to a report of a missing 12-year-old girl at Universal CityWalk in Orlando, where police said the child had been left alone. (Katie Rice/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Thorpe was released on a $2,500 cash bond. She has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Thorpe’s attorney for comment.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
Close modal

Continue