Florida mom accused of abandoning daughter at Universal Studios to go drinking at bar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida mother was arrested after allegedly leaving her 12-year-old daughter alone at a bar in Universal CityWalk while she went drinking elsewhere, officials said.

Amanda Thorpe, 33, of Lake Mary, was charged with child neglect after allegedly leaving her daughter behind to go drinking at another bar, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the CW Shoreline Bar around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a missing 12-year-old girl who had been left behind, authorities said.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies found Thorpe’s daughter "visibly upset, crying, and sitting alone on a bar stool by the bar."

DEM OFFICIAL PLEADS GUILTY TO CHILD ABUSE FOR DRIVING DRUNK AT TRIPLE LEGAL LIMIT, ENTERS DIVERSION PROGRAM

Officials said someone at the bar made a comment that upset Thorpe, prompting her to leave and go to another bar along CityWalk.

The affidavit states that when Thorpe’s daughter said she wanted to return to the hotel because she was tired, Thorpe became "livid," "displayed the middle finger, said, ‘F--- you,’" and left the bar without her daughter.

Deputies later found Thorpe alone on the dance floor at the Red Coconut Club with an alcoholic beverage, police said.

CALIFORNIA ‘PARTY MOM’ FACES RECKONING FOR HOSTING ALCOHOL-FUELED TEEN SEX PARTIES

According to the affidavit, Thorpe told deputies she did not realize her daughter was missing and "believed that she was with her the whole time."

Thorpe later claimed her daughter was in the hotel room and not at CityWalk, the affidavit states.

Deputies said Thorpe had bloodshot eyes, was swaying and unsteady, and had a fruity odor on her breath, according to the report.

The girl’s grandfather later picked her up, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Thorpe was released on a $2,500 cash bond. She has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Thorpe’s attorney for comment.