‘Unclaimed’ Navy veteran given full military honors as community refuses to let him be buried alone

Community members and fellow veterans gathered Tuesday morning at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery to lay Lonnie D. Wayman, a U.S. Navy veteran with no known family, to rest with full military honors, FOX 17 Nashville reported.

In a country that promises to honor those who serve, the turnout made clear that "unclaimed" does not mean forgotten.

Wayman had been listed as an "unclaimed" veteran, officials said, after no relatives came forward to claim his remains. Organizers invited members of the public and veterans groups to attend the 9 a.m. burial at the Nashvile cemetery so he would not be laid to rest alone.

A Veterans Affairs (VA) representative told those gathered that the word "unclaimed" did not fit what was unfolding before them.

"When the paperwork for Lonnie Wayman came across my desk, it was marked as an unclaimed veteran," the representative said. "But I say that's incorrect. I say that's a misnomer, that thanks to the support from the United States military, the good folks at Gupton Mortuary, and all the support I see here today, we are able to claim our honorable veterans and provide them the dignity and honor that they have earned."

Rows of veterans, community members and military personnel stood in quiet tribute as prayers were offered and honors rendered in recognition of Wayman’s service in the Navy.

Video from the service shows attendees filling the sanctuary, with others standing at the back and outside the church as the ceremony began.

"My friends, our true home is in heaven. Christ Jesus gave us the road map," a priest said during the service.

He later prayed, "Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him."

The ceremony concluded with the release of doves near the cemetery’s flagpoles as Wayman was laid to rest. Officials said cemetery staff would need approximately 30 to 40 minutes to prepare the gravesite for visitors following the service.

In the end, the representative returned to the point that had framed the morning.

"We are able to claim our honorable veterans," he said, "and provide them the dignity and honor that they have earned."

FOX 17 Nashville's Ashley Griffin contributed to this report.