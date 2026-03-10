Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New York City

WATCH: NYC terror suspect allegedly seen purchasing fireworks fuse days before attack

Emir Balat purchased 20 feet of safety fuse for $6.89, two days after US and Israel launched strikes on Iran

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Surveillance video shows NYC terror suspect buying a fireworks fuse in Pennsylvania Video

Surveillance video shows NYC terror suspect buying a fireworks fuse in Pennsylvania

Surveillance footage shows Emir Balat purchasing a 20-foot safety fuse for $6.89 at Phantom Fireworks’ Penndel showroom. (Footage courtesy of Phantom Fireworks)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — One of two Pennsylvania men accused of plotting an ISIS-inspired terror attack in New York City allegedly bought a fireworks fuse at a suburban Pennsylvania store just days before allegedly hurling explosive devices at protesters outside Gracie Mansion.

Emir Balat, 18, of Langhorne, appears to have purchased a 20-foot roll of consumer safety fuse from Phantom Fireworks in Penndel March 2, according to the retailer and surveillance footage obtained by Fox News Digital.

The purchase was made two days after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

Video appears to show Balat pulling into the store’s parking lot and walking inside. He briefly moves out of camera view before returning to the counter with the fuse, speaking with a retail associate and completing the $6.89 purchase in a checkout lane.

WARRANTS SERVED IN NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA AS FEDS LOOK INTO POSSIBLE NYC TERRORISM

Emir Balat at a fireworks store checking out

Surveillance camera footage shows a person believed to be Emir Balat buying a fireworks fuse in Pennsylvania on March 2. (Footage courtesy of Phantom Fireworks)

"The single item purchased was a 20-foot length of consumer fireworks safety fuse," Phantom Fireworks Vice President and General Counsel William Weimer told Fox News Digital. "The total spend was $6.89 including tax." 

Five days later, Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi of Newtown allegedly threw live explosive devices into a protest outside the official residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The event, "Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City: Stop New York City Public Muslim Prayer," drew about 20 participants.

CNN TORCHED OVER 'BIZARRE' POST ABOUT PENNSYLVANIA TEENAGERS CHARGED WITH THROWING BOMBS AT A NYC PROTEST

Emir Balat at the front counter of a fireworks store

Surveillance camera footage allegedly shows Emir Balat buying a fireworks fuse in Pennsylvania March 2. (Footage courtesy of Phantom Fireworks)

A counterprotest, "Run the Nazis out of New York City: Stand Against Hate," drew roughly 125 people at its peak.

Despite NYPD officers separating the groups into designated areas, tensions escalated shortly before noon, when a protester linked to Lang used pepper spray on counterprotesters, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. Officers investigated for "a period of time" before making an arrest.

STORAGE FACILITY RAIDED AS FEDS INVESTIGATE ALLEGED ISIS-INSPIRED NYC BOMB THROWERS

Emir Balat flees after throwing a homemade explosive device towards police

A man identified as Emir Balat flees after allegedly throwing a homemade explosive device toward police during a protest in front of Gracie Mansion in New York City Saturday.   (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

About 30 minutes later, Balat allegedly threw an "ignited device" that landed on the East 87th Street and East End Avenue crosswalk. Witnesses reported flames and smoke as it traveled through the air, struck a barrier and burned out feet from police officers.

Balat then allegedly ran south on East End Avenue, took a second device from Kayumi, lit it and fled before dropping it between East 86th and East 87th streets. Police took both men into custody.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The defendants now face five federal charges — attempted provision of material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, use of a weapon of mass destruction, transportation of explosive materials, interstate transportation and receipt of explosives and unlawful possession of destructive devices.

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch and Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
Close modal

Continue