Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

True Crime

Sheriff running Nancy Guthrie case responds after report reveals unseemly exit from first policing job

Chris Nanos leads investigation into missing mother of 'Today' co-host Savannah Guthrie

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
close
‘Not Nancy’s’: Sheriff Nanos confirms unidentified DNA in Guthrie home Video

‘Not Nancy’s’: Sheriff Nanos confirms unidentified DNA in Guthrie home

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos tells Fox News' Jonathan Hunt investigators recovered unidentified DNA at Nancy Guthrie's home. (Fox News Channel)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pima County Sheriff's Department updated Sheriff Chris Nanos' public resume Tuesday after a local news report highlighted an error in his work history that appeared to glaze over an unhappy split with his first employer in law enforcement.

Nanos resigned in lieu of termination from the El Paso Police Department in Texas in 1982, according to public records cited in the Arizona Republic.

But his resume claimed he remained there until joining Pima County as a corrections officer in 1984.

SEARCH FOR NANCY GUTHRIE ENTERS 5TH WEEK, CADAVER DOGS ON HOLD

Chris Nanos speaking at a news conference on missing person Nancy Guthrie

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos gives an update on the investigation after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. February 5, 2026.  (Rebecca Noble/Reuters)

"The Pima County Sheriff's Department recently identified two clerical errors in Sheriff Chris Nanos' publicly posted resume," a department spokesperson told reporters later Tuesday. "Both date discrepancies were administrative in nature and were not intended to mislead or misrepresent Sheriff Nanos' work history."

The statement did not address allegations in the report that he left his role in El Paso to avoid being fired.

SEND US A TIP HERE

"For clarity, Sheriff Nanos served with the El Paso Police Department from 1976 to 1982," the spokesperson added. "His service with El Paso PD concluded in 1982, not 1984 as previously stated. Additionally, Sheriff Nanos was promoted to the rank of captain in 2007, not 2009."

Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing from her Arizona home since Feb. 1, 2026. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is the head of the investigation. (Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

According to the report, Nanos served as a decoy who baited out drug dealers and would-be muggers. But he left in 1982 amid allegations of "insubordination" and "consistent inefficiency."

In six years, he reportedly spent 37 days suspended — for allegations of excessive use of force, off-duty gambling and coming to work late or missing shifts altogether.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie smiling

Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie. (Instagram/Savannah Guthrie)

Near the end of his time in El Paso, he took a 15-day suspension for allegedly sending a suspected robber to the intensive care unit after kicking him in the head during an arrest, according to police records included in the report.

The Republic also published what it described as an emailed response to its reporter's questions, attributed to Nanos himself, after he reportedly declined to comment on the error.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

"That’s your ‘urgent’ request? You sure you don’t want to go back to my high school and ask why I got swats from the principal?" it reads. "Good luck with your hit piece."

Chris Nanos speaking at a news conference regarding Nancy Guthrie.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz., to provide updates in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. (Sejal Govindarao/AP Photo)

Nanos is in charge of the investigation into the suspected abduction of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie.

He's taken heat over his initial handling of the crime scene, purported disputes with the FBI over bringing the bureau into the case and subsequent lab testing, conflicting statements given at different points in the case and for attending an Arizona Wildcats NCAA game while Guthrie's adult children were filming a response to her potential abductor.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

A Pima County Sheriff's deputy standing during a law enforcement operation at an intersection in Tucson, Arizon

Pima County Sheriffs involved in a law enforcement operation at the intersection of Camino de Michael and East Orange Grove Road Tucson, Arizona on Friday, February 13, 2026. The location is approximately two miles from Nancy Guthrie's home. (DWS for Fox News Digital)  (DWS for Fox News Digital)

She has been missing since Feb. 1. Nanos held three news conferences that week, with the last coming on Feb. 5. There have been none held since.

In the second, held on Feb. 3, he addressed the weight of massive media attention to the case.

"I'm not used to everybody hanging on my words and then trying to hold me accountable for what I say," he told reporters.

More than five weeks after her disappearance, authorities have not publicly identified any suspects, persons of interest or any vehicles that could be connected to the crime.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

There is a combined reward of more than $1.2 million for information that leads to Guthrie's recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.
Close modal

Continue