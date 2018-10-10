Australian bar slammed on Facebook for 'To-Kill-Her' tequila drink

Facebook users are slamming an Australian bar for a tequila cocktail on its menu called "To-Kill-Her,” Yahoo! Lifestyle reported Wednesday.

The tipple from Little Jack Horner in Coogee features lemon, orange, Cointreau, grapefruit bitters and Don Julio tequila, according to a screenshot of the drinks menu captured by the website.

Critics have voiced their displeasure with the product on the bar’s Facebook page. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Little Jack Horner Facebook page does not appear to include customer reviews.

“A cocktail promoted as “to-kill-her”. Honestly? Not good enough guys,” a female commenter wrote in a Tuesday review. “Please change this urgently ... it’s completely inappropriate and quite disturbing.”

“Incredibly offensive cocktail name ‘To Kill Her’ - SERIOUSLY?!” a different woman wrote in a critical Tuesday post. “The rates of domestic violence in Australia is horrifying and things like this are part of the problem. Suggest you guys get onto changing it ASAP.”

The drink is now called “To-Love Her,” Little Jack Horner’s manager told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

The drink was listed under the new moniker on the bar's menu Wednesday.

Little Jack Horner did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.