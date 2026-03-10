FBI offers $1M reward for capture of 'Ten Most Wanted' 300-pound suspect possibly hiding in Mexico

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI announced on Tuesday it has raised the reward to $1 million for information related to Omar Alexander Cardenas, a suspect on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Cardenas, also known as "Dollar," is accused of fatally shooting Jabari Dumas, 46, in the head while opening fire in a large outdoor shopping center in Sylmar, California, on Aug. 15, 2019.

Authorities said he was previously a Pierce Street Gang member and may be associated with the Pacoima Van Nuys Boys/Anybody Killas.

He stands between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs roughly 240 to 300 pounds. Cardenas typically wears thick prescription glasses and has at least one tattoo.

The initial reward for information about his whereabouts was $100,000, according to FBI Most Wanted.

Officials said on the day of the killing, Cardenas allegedly fired several rounds from a semi-automatic handgun at Dumas, who was standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop.

While executing a search warrant at Cardenas’ home, authorities recovered a vehicle believed to have been used in the crime, along with evidence linked to the killing.

A local arrest warrant was issued for Cardenas on April 3, 2020, in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County after he was charged locally with murder.

A federal arrest warrant from U.S. District Court in the Central District of California was issued for Cardenas on Sept. 2, 2021, after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

While officials did not release the reasoning behind such a large reward, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed Cardenas has known gang affiliations.

Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office Akil Davis mentioned Cardenas may be hiding in Mexico, noting, "we will find you there."

"Our relationship with Legat Mexico is very strong. They specialize in apprehensions like this," Davis said. "Mexico is not safe for you, Mr. Cardenas, if that's where you're hiding. I have full faith in this task force that they will bring you to justice."

Davis said Cardenas should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s tip line at 800-225-5324, or submit a tip online.