RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: Eric Holder's call to 'kick' Republicans must not become the left's new normal

Just over a year ago, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., returned to Congress after being shot by a crazed gunman during a congressional Republican baseball practice. His ordeal marked a low in our nation’s political discourse – one that blew past hostile rhetoric into outright violence.

On Sunday former Attorney General Eric Holder doubled down on what has become the left’s new normal. Speaking at a campaign event in Georgia, he said of Republicans: “When they go low, we kick ‘em. That’s what this new Democratic Party is about.”

Holder’s audience, unfortunately, was receptive, chanting “fight” instead of challenging him on his damaging rhetoric.

On Tuesday, Hillary Clinton said in a CNN interview that “you cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about.” Speaking as a bitter and sore loser, she said a prerequisite to civility would be Democrats winning back majorities in Congress this year.

Time and again, those on the left have shown the American people that they do not intend to reverse course and close the ever-widening divide between Americans. Their hatred for President Trump has caused them to dig in their heels, dehumanize Republicans and encourage harassment against those who disagree with them. In doing so, they have brought about the death of civility.

The people who were shot on that baseball field in 2017 witnessed this firsthand. So did Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who was assaulted from behind last November by a neighbor who broke his ribs and damaged his lungs.

Senseless acts like these will likely continue, which makes it more important than ever for Democrats to forcefully condemn the culture their own rhetoric has created.

Instead, the top ranks of the Democratic Party continue to sow division.

In June, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., told supporters to harass Trump administration officials and “tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

In July, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. – presumably a future presidential candidate –encouraged activists to “get up in the face of some congresspeople.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was driven out of a restaurant for her political beliefs. So was Kirstjen Nielsen, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Most recently, it was Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

And then there was the all-out character assassination campaign against Supreme Court nominee and now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The campaign was waged by Senate Democrats, their media allies and angry mobs intent on destroying a good man’s life.

When their campaign failed, liberal mobs resorted to pounding on the doors of the Supreme Court and continuing their disruptive tantrums.

As Republicans, we believe in treating every American with respect and dignity. We believe political differences are not an excuse for bad behavior.

We do not “kick” those with whom we disagree. Instead, we work hard to win elections and support President Trump’s agenda – one that reflects the same respect for opportunity and liberty for all.

During the Sunday campaign event, Holder encouraged Democratic activists “to be as tough as they (Republicans) are, to be as dedicated as they are, to be as committed as they are.”

Holder is right about one thing – Republicans are indeed tough, dedicated and committed.

We are tough in the face of adversity. We are dedicated to making life better for the American people. We are committed to lifting up every single community.

The results since President Trump took office speak for themselves: record low unemployment, the largest set of tax cuts in a generation, rapid deregulation and unprecedented economic growth.

The Republican Party will continue to fight for what matters most: a brighter future for our nation. And we will do so undeterred by attacks from the left. That is how we win.