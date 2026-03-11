Former scandal-plagued Illinois 'super mayor' eyes political comeback as a Republican in Georgia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The former embattled Democratic mayor of a Chicago suburb is running for a seat in Georgia as a Republican after relocating to the area following her scandal-plagued tenure in office.

Tiffany Henyard, who once declared herself a "super mayor," is the lone GOP candidate for South Fulton County's District 5 on the Fulton County Commission, according to election records.

She is facing off against four Democratic opponents.

Henyard has a contentious political history. She made national headlines in 2024 after officials in her administration were served with subpoenas from the FBI in response to an alleged corruption investigation.

She was never charged.

While serving as the mayor of Dolton, Illinois, she came under fire over corruption allegations and financial mismanagement of village funds.

A financial probe reportedly revealed that the village of Dolton's bank account fell from its initial $5.6 million balance to a $3.6 million deficit.

While mayor, the village was delinquent in filing annual financial reports and audits with the state comptroller’s office.

Amid corruption allegations among officials, residents accused her of using village funds as her own piggy bank by billing taxpayers thousands of dollars for her hair and makeup team as well as going on a lavish trip to Las Vegas.

After losing her re-election bid, she was ordered to pay $10,000 stemming from a case in which her landlord accused Henyard and her former boyfriend of failing to pay rent for a home she lived in while serving as mayor.

In 2025, she was ordered to appear in court after failing to turn over public records from her time in office.

Critics dubbed Henyard the "worst mayor in America." She was heavily criticized over allegations related to an alleged sexual assault by one of her allies during the Las Vegas trip. The alleged victim claimed to have been fired after speaking out.

Henyard also served as supervisor for Thornton Township, one of the 29 townships in Cook County, Illinois. She was defeated in her re-election bid by Illinois state Senator Napoleon Harris.

In January 2025, Henyard was seen on video jumping into a chaotic brawl that broke out between her boyfriend and an activist who called her a "b----" during a heated Thornton Township Board of Trustees meeting.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Henyard for comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan and Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.