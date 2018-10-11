Michael downgraded to tropical storm, but still packing a punch

Hurricane Michael has weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday as it hovers over south-central Georgia, The National Hurricane Center said.

The powerful storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and ripped through the Florida Panhandle with 155 mph winds and 12-foot waves that left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Rick Reichmuth, Fox News' chief meteorologist, said Michael was the fourth most powerful storm to ever make landfall in the U.S. in terms of wind, and the third most powerful in terms of pressure, at 919 mb.

The storm has killed at least two people in Florida, including one child, according to reports. An unidentified man was killed by a fallen tree in the Panhandle, while a child was killed in Seminole County.

Across the Panhandle, winds splintered trees and rooftops, while neighborhood streets flooded. Waves battered the shoreline in Panama City Beach, which caused a building under construction to collapse.

Meanwhile, Michael continues its track across southern Georgia toward the Carolinas, Reichmuth said. The storm, which has sustained winds of 70 mph, is expected to gradually weaken, the National Hurricane Center said in an 12 a.m. ET advisory.

Michael is forecast to move off the Mid-Atlantic coast by early Friday, the NHC said.