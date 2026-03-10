FBI arrests alleged MS-13 member accused in El Salvador pastor’s killing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspected member of the MS-13 gang who was wanted for allegedly killing a pastor in El Salvador was arrested on Tuesday, according to the FBI.

Danny Antonio Granados-Garcia, a Salvadoran national, was in the U.S. with an active El Salvadorian arrest warrant for aggravated homicide — wanted for the alleged murder of a pastor, FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X.

FBI New Haven wrote that the suspect was taken into custody in Waterbury, Connecticut.

"With the assistance of FBI LEGAT San Salvador, Granados-Garcia was identified as a fugitive with an active El Salvadorian arrest warrant and @Interpol_HQ Blue Notice for aggravated homicide," FBI New Haven wrote.

"Granados-Garcia was wanted for the murder of a pastor, who was a relative of an El Salvadorian police officer," the agency added.

He was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement after he was arrested by the FBI "to facilitate his return to El Salvador to be held accountable for his crimes," the agency said.

"MS-13 members are notorious for their brutality, violence, and intimidation," FBI New Haven Special Agent in Charge P.J. O’Brien said in a statement.

"No matter how committed they are to creating chaos in our communities, the FBI and our law enforcement partners remain steadfast in our commitment to relentlessly pursue members and associates of MS-13 and obtain justice for the victims of their crimes," he continued.