Beloved 75-year-old math teacher found dead inside Baltimore elementary school

A 75-year-old math teacher who died over the weekend was discovered inside a Maryland elementary school, officials said Monday.

Deborah Tolson, a math interventionist at Arundel Elementary School in Baltimore, was discovered inside the building, according to the school’s principal, Kerry-Ann Malcolm.

Tolson taught in Baltimore City Public Schools for 23 years and had worked at Arundel Elementary for the past seven.

"Ms. Tolson was a very beloved member of our school community for seven years," Malcolm wrote in a letter to the school community. "A pillar of the school community, she was beloved by both students and staff."

Baltimore City police told Fox News Digital that investigators found no signs of trauma or foul play.

Police added that Tolson's body was transported to the state Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

Malcolm said students were released at 10:15 a.m. Monday.

"Our hearts and thoughts remain with Ms. Tolson's family and friends, as well as our entire school community, in this difficult time," Malcolm said. "We are still gathering additional details and will share what we can at a later time."

She added that the district is taking steps to support students and staff who are grieving.

"The Baltimore City Public Schools crisis team will support our school and talk to students and staff members to address their questions and concerns," Malcolm said.

It was not immediately clear when school officials became aware of Tolson's body and if students were in the building when she was discovered.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Baltimore City Police, the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Arundel Elementary for additional information.