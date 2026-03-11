Mysterious calls placed from NYC terror suspect family's home hours after alleged ISIS-inspired attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. – Dispatch logs obtained by Fox News Digital show that three calls to law enforcement were made from one of the New York City terror suspects' home in suburban Philadelphia after the foiled attack.

The first call to law enforcement came in at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, the logs showed. The second came in at 9:19 p.m. A third call to law enforcement was placed on Sunday at 8:54 p.m. The calls were made to 911 or non-emergency lines, according to the log. It's unclear what was said on the calls or why they were made.

The calls surfaced as details emerge about the suspects’ families. The two men lived just 10 miles apart but came from very different worlds, leaving neighboring communities stunned.

Emir Balat, 18, of Langhorne and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, of Newtown, are accused of throwing live explosive devices into a protest taking place outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence, Gracie Mansion, on Saturday after making the almost two-hour drive into New York City, federal officials said.

In a complaint, prosecutors said that a series of pictures showed the two men handling the alleged bomb, which authorities later determined to have contained Triacetone Triperoxide, or TATP, and had nuts and bolts attached with duct tape.

Who are the families of the alleged terror suspects?

Ibrahim Kayumi's family:

Kayumi's parents came to the U.S. from Afghanistan and became naturalized citizens in 2004 and 2009, according to CBS News.

A LinkedIn belonging to Shaysta, Kayumi's mother, states she's a manager at Popeyes.

The father, Khayer Kayumi, attempted to buy a Popeyes location in Brooklyn, New York in 2010, but wasn't able to open it because of a previous tax balance on the property, which was at least $200,000, according to court documents. The restaurant location was taken over by Bank of America in 2013.

According to Zillow, the Kayumi's home in Newtown is worth over $2.2 million.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Khayer told the New York Times that they became worried after their son didn't come home on Saturday.

"Maybe he had killed himself," he said. "We didn’t know what was going on… If he’s going to be five minutes late, he calls."

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Emir Balat's family:

Balat’s parents, who were born in Turkey, became naturalized U.S. citizens in 2017, according to the report.

Prior to getting citizenship, Balat's father, Selahattin, sued Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly in 2017 over delays regarding their citizenship application. They initially applied for citizenship in 2015.

SEND US A TIP HERE

Violeta Sadauskiene, one of Balat's neighbors, told Phillyburbs.com that the Balat's are "absolutely lovely people."

"There was zero suspicious stuff going on at their house," she said. "Everybody was just in shock. Everyone. I could not believe it when I heard it. We thought it must be a mistake."

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

Balat's lawyer, Mehdi Essmidi, claimed to reporters that the two men didn't know each other prior to the attempted attack.

"They're strangers as far as I know," Essmidi said. "I'm saying they're from different parts of Pennsylvania, they're in different age groups, they are not known to each other. They do not live together, they do not have family or school ties."

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Though Balat is in high school, his attorney told reporters that he was finishing classes remotely.

"He's 18, he's finishing school remotely because he has only like three classes left to do. He's in his senior year," Essmidi said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A district spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Balat is currently in 12th grade in the Neshaminy School District. Kayumi graduated in 2024 from Council Rock High School North, school officials confirmed.

The spokesperson told Fox News that Balat attended Neshaminy High School until September 2025 before going remote.