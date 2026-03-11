Expand / Collapse search
Mysterious calls placed from NYC terror suspect family's home hours after alleged ISIS-inspired attack

Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, allegedly drove from Pennsylvania to throw explosives near Gracie Mansion

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Greg Wehner Fox News
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. – Dispatch logs obtained by Fox News Digital show that three calls to law enforcement were made from one of the New York City terror suspects' home in suburban Philadelphia after the foiled attack.

The first call to law enforcement came in at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, the logs showed. The second came in at 9:19 p.m. A third call to law enforcement was placed on Sunday at 8:54 p.m. The calls were made to 911 or non-emergency lines, according to the log. It's unclear what was said on the calls or why they were made.

The calls surfaced as details emerge about the suspects’ families. The two men lived just 10 miles apart but came from very different worlds, leaving neighboring communities stunned.

Emir Balat, 18, of Langhorne and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, of Newtown, are accused of throwing live explosive devices into a protest taking place outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence, Gracie Mansion, on Saturday after making the almost two-hour drive into New York City, federal officials said. 

In a complaint, prosecutors said that a series of pictures showed the two men handling the alleged bomb, which authorities later determined to have contained Triacetone Triperoxide, or TATP, and had nuts and bolts attached with duct tape.

Who are the families of the alleged terror suspects?

Ibrahim Kayumi's family:

Kayumi's parents came to the U.S. from Afghanistan and became naturalized citizens in 2004 and 2009, according to CBS News.

A LinkedIn belonging to Shaysta, Kayumi's mother, states she's a manager at Popeyes.

The father, Khayer Kayumi, attempted to buy a Popeyes location in Brooklyn, New York in 2010, but wasn't able to open it because of a previous tax balance on the property, which was at least $200,000, according to court documents. The restaurant location was taken over by Bank of America in 2013.

According to Zillow, the Kayumi's home in Newtown is worth over $2.2 million.

Emir Balat (left) and Ibrahim Kayumi (right) are seen being arrested by NYPD officers.

Emir Balat (left) and Ibrahim Kayumi (right) were arrested in New York City on March 7, 2026, in connection to an explosive thrown at a protest outside of Mayor Zohran Mamdani's home on Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images; REUTERS/Madison Swart)

Khayer told the New York Times that they became worried after their son didn't come home on Saturday.

"Maybe he had killed himself," he said. "We didn’t know what was going on… If he’s going to be five minutes late, he calls."

Ibrahim Kayumi family's home

Ibrahim Kayumi family's home in Pennsylvania seen on Monday, March 9. (Greg Wehner for Fox News Digital)

Emir Balat's family:

Balat’s parents, who were born in Turkey, became naturalized U.S. citizens in 2017, according to the report.

Prior to getting citizenship, Balat's father, Selahattin, sued Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly in 2017 over delays regarding their citizenship application. They initially applied for citizenship in 2015.

Emir Balat flees after throwing a homemade explosive device towards police

Emir Balat flees after throwing a homemade explosive device toward police as NYPD Chief Aaron Edwards and Sgt. Luis Navarro take action during a protest in front of Gracie Mansion, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani's official residence, in New York on March 7, 2026.   (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

Violeta Sadauskiene, one of Balat's neighbors, told Phillyburbs.com that the Balat's are "absolutely lovely people."

"There was zero suspicious stuff going on at their house," she said. "Everybody was just in shock. Everyone. I could not believe it when I heard it. We thought it must be a mistake."

Emir Balat's home

Emir Balat family's home in Pennsylvania. Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, were being held without bail after a court appearance Monday on charges that include attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and using a weapon of mass destruction.  (Greg Wehner for Fox News Digital)

Balat's lawyer, Mehdi Essmidi, claimed to reporters that the two men didn't know each other prior to the attempted attack.

"They're strangers as far as I know," Essmidi said. "I'm saying they're from different parts of Pennsylvania, they're in different age groups, they are not known to each other. They do not live together, they do not have family or school ties."

Suspect holding bomb

The suspect, identified as Emir Balat, was seen holding the alleged bomb in front of Gracie's Mansion in New York City. (United States District Court for the Southern District of New York)

Though Balat is in high school, his attorney told reporters that he was finishing classes remotely.

"He's 18, he's finishing school remotely because he has only like three classes left to do. He's in his senior year," Essmidi said.

A district spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Balat is currently in 12th grade in the Neshaminy School District. Kayumi graduated in 2024 from Council Rock High School North, school officials confirmed.

The spokesperson told Fox News that Balat attended Neshaminy High School until September 2025 before going remote.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
