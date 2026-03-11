Teen charged in senior prank gone wrong makes vow after teacher’s death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 18-year-old Georgia high school student charged in a teacher’s death is expressing his "deepest sorrow" after an annual prank turned tragic.

Five North Hall High students were arrested after they arrived at math teacher Jason Hughes’ home, carrying toilet paper with plans to carry out an annual prank tradition in which Hughes was the target.

As the group went to leave Hughes’ Gainesville home in two separate vehicles, the beloved teacher tripped on the slippery roadway and fell into the street, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hughes was then run over by a car driven by 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace, according to authorities.

Wallace issued a separate statement vowing to live out the rest of his life in a way that would honor Hughes.

"I pledge to live out the remainder of my life in a manner that honors the memory of Coach Hughes by exemplifying Christ," Wallace said, according to the outlet. "He will never be forgotten."

Wallace's family also issued a statement expressing their sadness regarding the incident.

"We are a family in deep remorse and grieving over such a tremendous loss in our North Hall community," Wallace’s family said in a statement obtained by 11Alive . "Jason Hughes meant the world to our son, Jayden. He took the time to invest in Jay and poured his love into him, making a lasting impact. Along with the rest of our family, Jay expresses his deepest sorrow and sincerest apology to the Hughes family."

Immediately following the fatal collision, authorities said the students tried to render aid as they awaited first responders. Hughes later died from his injuries.

Wallace was subsequently taken into custody and charged with felony first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving, along with misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and littering on private property.

Four other 18-year-olds, identified as Elijah Tate Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque and Ariana Cruz, were also arrested at the scene and charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and littering on private property.

All five students have since been released on bond, according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital.

In a statement to The New York Times , Hughes’ wife, Laura, said the father of two was "excited and waiting to catch them in the act," when the group arrived at his home for the friendly prank.

"This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students," Laura Hughes said. "This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children."

The married couple both worked as teachers at the public school, and the popular prank had turned into an ongoing battle in which students lost "points" if the teacher caught them in the act, according to the New York Post .

In a statement to FOX 5 , the school said, "Our hearts are broken. Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father; a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues. He gave so much to so many in numerous ways. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife and family. We ask that the media and the public respect their privacy as they grieve."

In addition to working as a math teacher, Hughes was also a golf coach at the school, according to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Facebook page.

In a GoFundMe created by a family friend, Hughes’ loved ones have asked for donations to help with future planning for his two young children.

"Jason’s life was a blessing to so many, and his untimely passing will be indescribably difficult for his wife and two young boys for years to come," the fundraiser said.

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately locate an attorney representing Wallace.

Fox News Digital’s Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.