San Jose police investigate violent altercation caught on camera as potential antisemitic hate crime

A violent altercation erupted in San Jose over the weekend when multiple men were caught on camera ganging up on an individual and restraining him to the floor, an incident police say is being investigated as a potential antisemitic hate crime.

The fight occurred Sunday afternoon in popular shopping district Santana Row and reportedly escalated from a verbal altercation that may have involved suspects hurling antisemitic language, the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) said.

"The victims alleged that the suspects used antisemitic language during the altercation," police said. "The incident is currently being investigated by the Assaults Unit as a possible hate crime."

Officials said the incident began when a group of three men approached two male individuals, both of whom later sustained minor injuries.

Footage captured part of the altercation unfolding in an outdoor dining area. In the video, one young man can be seen repeatedly beating an individual lying on the ground while another suspect gripped the victim’s foot, restraining him in place.

As onlookers watched, voices were heard in the background yelling, "Knock it off! Stop!" before the suspects were seen fleeing the scene.

Police confirmed that the suspects fled the scene before their arrival.

Both victims were also evaluated on site by medical personnel for minor injuries.

According to an X account @TheJewishAlly, the victims were attacked after they were heard speaking Hebrew.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.