California

San Jose police investigate violent altercation caught on camera as potential antisemitic hate crime

Footage shows suspects beating an individual while onlookers yell for them to stop

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Video shows fight erupt in San Jose’s Santana Row as police probe potential antisemitic hate crime Video

Video shows fight erupt in San Jose’s Santana Row as police probe potential antisemitic hate crime

The March 8, 2026, confrontation broke out in a busy shopping district, with suspects fleeing the scene. Investigators say victims reported antisemitic language during the encounter. (KTVU)

A violent altercation erupted in San Jose over the weekend when multiple men were caught on camera ganging up on an individual and restraining him to the floor, an incident police say is being investigated as a potential antisemitic hate crime.

The fight occurred Sunday afternoon in popular shopping district Santana Row and reportedly escalated from a verbal altercation that may have involved suspects hurling antisemitic language, the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) said. 

"The victims alleged that the suspects used antisemitic language during the altercation," police said. "The incident is currently being investigated by the Assaults Unit as a possible hate crime."

Officials said the incident began when a group of three men approached two male individuals, both of whom later sustained minor injuries.

Two men appear to shove and lunge toward each other near an outdoor dining area

At least two men are seen in a physical confrontation outside a restaurant on Santana Row in San Jose, California, on March 8, 2026. (KTVU)

Footage captured part of the altercation unfolding in an outdoor dining area. In the video, one young man can be seen repeatedly beating an individual lying on the ground while another suspect gripped the victim’s foot, restraining him in place.

As onlookers watched, voices were heard in the background yelling, "Knock it off! Stop!" before the suspects were seen fleeing the scene.

two men attack a victim before fleeing

Authorities said the victims allegedly used antisemitic language during the confrontation, and the case is being investigated as a possible hate crime. (KTVU)

Police confirmed that the suspects fled the scene before their arrival. 

Both victims were also evaluated on site by medical personnel for minor injuries.

split photo of a man in a black shirt fighting a man lying on the ground while another then fleeing the scene

Police said three male suspects reportedly approached two victims before the dispute escalated into a physical fight. (KTVU)

According to an X account @TheJewishAlly, the victims were attacked after they were heard speaking Hebrew.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.  

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
