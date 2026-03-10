Hezbollah, Iran unleash coordinated cluster bomb strikes on Israel and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Hezbollah, Iran unleash coordinated cluster bomb strikes on Israel in major escalation

2. Iran deploys ruthless special force to shield supreme leader's son after Tehran hit

3. GOP shifts tone as Iran conflict hits gas pumps

MAJOR HEADLINES

NATURE'S FURY — Massive, life-threatening tornado tears carves 'catastrophic' path across two states. Continue reading …

TOO CLOSE TO CALL — Special election for Marjorie Taylor Greene's vacant House seat goes to runoff. Continue reading …

JUDICIAL REVENGE — GOP senator battles prosecutor she torpedoed over Soros ties, trans sports stance. Continue reading …

EXPLOSIVE EVIDENCE — Video appears to show NYC bomb suspect purchasing fuse at fireworks store. Continue reading …

TARGETED ASSAULT — Suspects restrain, pummel man in San Jose, as police probe potential antisemitic motive. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

ELECTORAL GAMBLE — Speaker Johnson touts Trump's agenda as crucial blueprint ahead of midterms. Continue reading …

STRANGE BEDFELLOWS — Far-left lawmaker endorses candidate who boasted about voting with GOP 80% of time. Continue reading …

‘SMUG GUY’ — GOP senator issues jaw-dropping criticism after Dem witness accuses Trump admin of purge. Continue reading …

ACADEMIC WARFARE — Justice Department blasts 'partisan' ethics complaint against Trump ally. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

YOUTH UPRISING — Thousands of students ditch class as anti-ICE protests surge in 2026. Continue reading …

EDITORIAL DISASTER — CNN blasted for 'bizarre,' now-deleted post about suspects in NYC bombing attempt. Continue reading …

HOLLYWOOD AWAKENING — Maggie Gyllenhaal admits President Trump's 2016 win inspired directing career. Continue reading …

PODCAST FURY — Joe Rogan blasts Democrats' 'horsesh--' voter ID claims as 'groupthink.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

NICOLE SAPHIER — Trump ends Biden’s drug price nightmare — Americans get real relief with TrumpRx. Continue reading …

LORA RIES — The next head of Homeland Security needs to do a lot more to live up to Trump’s promises. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

FILTH FACTOR — Expert sounds alarm after study finds popular travel item carries far more bacteria than expected. Continue reading …

KITCHEN MEDICINE — Doctor says Americans should eat more of 5 key protective foods. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on baseball bests and nutty nibbles. Take the quiz here …

EMPIRE CRUMBLES — Sports Illustrated model says she's broke after trusting team for 30 years. Continue reading …

QUICK SNACK — Interloper gets in on the dessert action. See video ...

WATCH

REP. JAMES COMER — We want Epstein guard to come in for questioning. See video …

DAVID NASSER — This is the tipping point for the people in Iran. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a break down on how the DHS funding stalemate is straining airport security nationwide. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.