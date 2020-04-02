Kid who got autograph from Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus, but officials deny connection
Warren, Markey demand Border Patrol 'reverse course' on deploying SWAT teams to sanctuary cities
Massachusetts Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey demanded over the weekend that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "reverse course" on its decision to send specially trained agents to sanctuary cities to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) capture illegal immigrants in those locales.