Taylor Swift's engagement, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau romance cap a wild year for celebrity love

Whirlwind engagements and celebrity pairings no one saw coming defined romance in Hollywood in 2025.

From pop stars dating politicians to A-list actors locking down forever, Hollywood delivered one of its wildest relationship years in recent memory.

Here’s a look at the couples — and almost-couples — that made 2025 one of the most buzzworthy years for celebrity romance.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared big news on Aug. 26, announcing their engagement after two years of dating.

The couple revealed the news on Instagram with the cheeky caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," alongside intimate photos showing Kelce on one knee as Swift cradled his face.

The "Love Story" singer began dating the Kansas City Chiefs star in 2023. They quickly became one of the most high-profiled power couples in pop culture.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

Pop star meets world leader? Yes — and fans couldn’t look away.

Perry and the former Canadian prime minister fueled global chatter after being spotted together, creating one of the most unexpected cross-world connections of the year.

The "Firework" singer set a spark on social media when she teased her sizzling romance with Trudeau.

Perry appeared to have hard-launched her romance with Trudeau as she took to Instagram to share her adventures in Japan in December.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in July, when they dined at Le Violon in Montréal.

Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed their breakup that same month after more than a decade together, while Trudeau separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023. Perry and Bloom share one daughter named Daisy.

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus

What started as an unlikely pairing between Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus quickly became one of the most talked-about new celebrity couples of the year.

The "Austin Powers" alum and the country music legend have been spotted together numerous times, showing undeniable chemistry that surprised fans.

When previously asked about what brought the unusual couple together, Hurley answered, "We are very happy, we both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids. We're happy together."

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba’s year took a romantic turn with "Top Gun" actor Danny Ramirez — proving Hollywood love stories never go out of style.

The 44-year-old actress shared a photo carousel to Instagram in October highlighting her relationship with Ramirez. She ended the series of photos with a romantic beachside handhold with the 33-year-old "Top Gun: Maverick" star.

This marked the first time the couple had appeared together on social media.

Alba and Ramirez have been spotted out since May 2025 but have kept quiet about their relationship.

After filing for divorce from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, in February 2025, according to divorce filings obtained by Fox News Digital, Alba was soon linked to Ramirez.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

These two power performers delighted fans with their real-life connection, blending Broadway and movie star appeal into their romance.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster officially made their red carpet debut as a couple this year, months after "The Greatest Showman" star finalized his divorce.

Jackman and Foster posed for photos together at the premiere of "Song Sung Blue" in October.

The couple's budding relationship was confirmed in January, over a year after he separated from his longtime wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Jackman finalized his divorce from Furness in June. The two married in 1996, when Jackman was 27 and Furness was 40.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson

Their short-lived fling was one of the more eyebrow-raising romances of the year, with Pamela Anderson later confirming that while the relationship didn’t last, no bad blood remained.

In a previous interview, the "Baywatch" alum, 58, shared "intimate" details about her love affair with her "Naked Gun" co-star Liam Neeson and explained why the pair eventually went their separate ways.

"If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming ['The Naked Gun']," she told People .

Anderson said the two went their separate ways after that week, but reconnected while promoting the film this summer.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise's rumored romance with Ana de Armas kept fans guessing all year long.

The relationship between the "Top Gun: Maverick" star and the "Knives Out" actress had been heating up since spring, when the two were spotted together while filming. They later gushed about working with one another.

In November, de Armas reportedly hit the brakes on her relationship with Cruise.

The "Ballerina" actress, 37, decided to take a step back after things began moving faster than she was comfortable with, according to a report from Us Weekly .

"Tom and Ana are done for now," a source said. "It was more Ana’s decision because things were moving fast, and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going."

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston’s low-key connection with Jim Curtis was one of the year’s most quietly celebrated romances.

In a November interview, Aniston gushed over Curtis days after confirming her relationship with the 50-year-old hypnotist and wellness coach in a romantic Instagram post.

"Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does," Aniston told Elle at the time. "He’s quite extraordinary and helps many, many people.

"He’s very special, very normal and very kind and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity," she continued. "It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to."

Kate Gosselin and Steve Neild

Reality TV fans got a dose of real-world romance when Kate Gosselin and Steve Neild made their love public.

In November, Gosselin revealed that she is dating her former bodyguard.

The 50-year-old reality star-turned-nurse went Instagram official with Neild following years of dating rumors between the two and years after allegations that they had an affair while both were married.

On Nov. 8, 2025, Kate posted a slideshow on social media titled "One girl. 10 things I’m obsessed with" — one of which included "My boyfriend 😍" alongside photos of herself with Neild.

Neild was previously employed as a bodyguard and security professional for the Gosselin family during the time of their reality show fame.

The lives of Kate and Jon as well as their sextuplets were featured in the hit TLC reality show "Jon & Kate Plus 8" from 2007 until 2009.

Kate and Jon, who married in 1999, announced that they were filing for divorce in 2009.

After their split, the show was renamed "Kate Plus 8" and continued airing until 2017.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn

Country music had a moment of its own in 2025.

Reba McEntire and actor Rex Linn got engaged after five years of dating, marking a joyful new chapter for the country icon, who has been open about finding love again later in life.

During an interview with E! Online , a reporter referred to Linn as McEntire's fiancé, and the couple did not correct it.

A representative for McEntire confirmed the news to Fox News Digital.

The couple first met in 1991, but were just friends until 2020, when McEntire guest-starred on his show "Young Sheldon."

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus is trading wrecking balls for wedding bells.

In December, the "Flowers" singer announced her engagement to her boyfriend of nearly four years, Maxx Morando.

Cyrus said she’s been "astounded" by the level of privacy she and the Liily drummer have been able to maintain while enjoying their newly engaged bubble.

"The detail that I can share is that, for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice," she told People .

Morando and Cyrus were first linked in late 2021 when they attended a Gucci event together for the first time.

Lainey Wilson and Devlin "Duck" Hodges

Country star Lainey Wilson has had a breakthrough year — and she also said yes to fiancé Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

While speaking with Fox News Digital on the red carpet at the ACM Awards, the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer gushed about her fiancé, Devlin "Duck" Hodges, saying she was truly surprised when he proposed.

"Completely shocked, but very excited that I’ve found me a man that’s just easygoing," she said. "He is my biggest fan. He high-fives me on the way in the door, and he high-fives me on the way out and that’s all I can ask for."

The 32-year-old country music star announced her engagement to Hodges on Instagram in February 2025, sharing photos of her and her man in the moments after he got down on one knee.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

One of Hollywood’s favorite couples is officially stepping into the next chapter.

Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed their engagement in subtle yet sweet ways earlier this year.

At the Golden Globes on Jan. 5, 2025, Zendaya flashed her engagement ring on the red carpet when asked about Holland, giving a coy smile and shrug instead of words, letting the moment speak for itself, according to People.

Later, at a separate 2025 event, Holland made it official, correcting a reporter who called Zendaya his "girlfriend" by saying, "fiancée," one of the first times he publicly acknowledged their engagement.

Despite keeping their romance mostly out of the public eye, their budding relationship fully blossomed when the two were spotted cozying up with one another in July 2021.