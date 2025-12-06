Katy Perry shows off romance with Justin Trudeau in intimate Japan photos during world tour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Firework" singer Katy Perry just set a spark on social media as the pop star teased her sizzling romance with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Perry appeared to have hard-launched her romance with Trudeau as she took to Instagram to share her adventures in Japan.

In the carousel of photos, one picture is seen of the loving couple with all smiles, cheek-to-cheek, taking a selfie with soft autumn tones — yellow and orange foliage — in the background.

Another video showed Perry holding what appeared to be a piece of sushi, as Trudeau leaned in affectionately smiling at the pop singer.

The last photo shows the couple seen from the back, standing in a dark room illuminated by cascading blue lights resembling digital rain, as their silhouettes are on display during the immersive digital art installation.

Perry’s Instagram caption read, "tokyo [sic] times on tour and more," accompanied by several emojis.

The "Hot N’ Cold" singer’s social media post comes after a whirlwind of public appearances together.

The 41-year-old took a brief pause from her "The Lifetimes" world tour Wednesday to join boyfriend Trudeau for a high-profile lunch with Fumio Kishida, the former prime minister of Japan.

Kishida, who served from 2021 to 2024, praised Trudeau for "continuing this friendship" even after both had left the political stage, signaling that this was more than just a casual meet-up.

"Former Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau came to Japan with his partner Katy Perry and had lunch with us," Kishida shared on social media via translation.

On Oct. 25, the couple made their first public debut as a couple in Paris.

The duo stepped out of the iconic Crazy Horse cabaret, reportedly celebrating Perry’s 41st birthday.

Photos were obtained by Fox News Digital at the time showing the couple walking hand-in-hand, both beaming with smiles, as Perry threw a loving glance at Trudeau.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in July, when they were seen dining together at Le Violon in Montréal.