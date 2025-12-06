Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Katy Perry

Katy Perry shows off romance with Justin Trudeau in intimate Japan photos during world tour

Pop star shares photos from trip following split from Orlando Bloom

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Katy Perry performs in Montreal with Justin Trudeau smiling from the audience Video

Katy Perry performs in Montreal with Justin Trudeau smiling from the audience

A fan video showed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attending Katy Perry’s concert in Montreal. (Video credit: @ridmi/TMX)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Firework" singer Katy Perry just set a spark on social media as the pop star teased her sizzling romance with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Perry appeared to have hard-launched her romance with Trudeau as she took to Instagram to share her adventures in Japan.

In the carousel of photos, one picture is seen of the loving couple with all smiles, cheek-to-cheek, taking a selfie with soft autumn tones — yellow and orange foliage — in the background.

KATY PERRY AND JUSTIN TRUDEAU SPARK DATING RUMORS, JOINING HIGH STAKES WORLD OF CELEB-POLITICIAN ROMANCES

Katy Perry in a maroon dress and Justin Trudeau in a suit

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance continues to heat up. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images, Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Another video showed Perry holding what appeared to be a piece of sushi, as Trudeau leaned in affectionately smiling at the pop singer.

The last photo shows the couple seen from the back, standing in a dark room illuminated by cascading blue lights resembling digital rain, as their silhouettes are on display during the immersive digital art installation.

Perry’s Instagram caption read, "tokyo [sic] times on tour and more," accompanied by several emojis.

Split photo of Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry in Japan.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry enjoy time together in Japan. (Katy Perry/Instagram)

KATY PERRY CONFIRMS NEW RELATIONSHIP STATUS AS JUSTIN TRUDEAU'S HALLOWEEN COSTUME SPARKS BUZZ

The "Hot N’ Cold" singer’s social media post comes after a whirlwind of public appearances together.

The 41-year-old took a brief pause from her "The Lifetimes" world tour Wednesday to join boyfriend Trudeau for a high-profile lunch with Fumio Kishida, the former prime minister of Japan.

Katy Perry smiles next to Justin Trudeau and Japan's former prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko.

Katy Perry joined Justin Trudeau for lunch with Japan's former prime minister, Fumio Kishida. (Fumio Kishida/Instagram)

Kishida, who served from 2021 to 2024, praised Trudeau for "continuing this friendship" even after both had left the political stage, signaling that this was more than just a casual meet-up.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Former Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau came to Japan with his partner Katy Perry and had lunch with us," Kishida shared on social media via translation.

On Oct. 25, the couple made their first public debut as a couple in Paris.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The duo stepped out of the iconic Crazy Horse cabaret, reportedly celebrating Perry’s 41st birthday.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom smiling

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ended their decade-long relationship in July. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Photos were obtained by Fox News Digital at the time showing the couple walking hand-in-hand, both beaming with smiles, as Perry threw a loving glance at Trudeau.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The pair first sparked romance rumors in July, when they were seen dining together at Le Violon in Montréal.

Perry and Bloom confirmed their breakup that same month after more than a decade together, while Trudeau separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023. Perry and Bloom share one daughter together named Daisy.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue