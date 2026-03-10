Candace Cameron Bure accidentally found herself at a 'dark and demonic' underground 'S&M sex' party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Candace Cameron Bure once found herself at an "S&M sex" party, which quickly became "dark and demonic."

During the Tuesday episode of her eponymous podcast, the "Full House" star, 49, opened up about the "underground" Hollywood party she accidentally attended with her husband, Val Bure.

"I have some really weird embarrassing moments," said Bure. "Although I shouldn’t say embarrassing for me, they were more shameful of going to places where I thought, like, ‘Oh, this person’s a friend, and I’m going to be cool and do this.’"

Because of that, Bure found herself at an "S&M sex thing that ended up being so dark and demonic."

"We walked in, and my eyeballs were popping out of my head because I saw stuff I’ve never seen before in my life," she recalled. "I’m looking at Val, going like, ‘How are we here? What is happening?’"

"We made a hard U-turn and walked right out of there. It just was so slimy and weird," she added. "We just had no idea what we were walking into, and it was so disgusting and gross."

In November, Bure opened up about why she rejected several Hollywood scripts in her teens and 20s due to her beliefs surrounding sexuality.

"I was just honestly never the kid that wanted to do the risky thing, that wanted to use my body or my sexuality to get ahead. … My morality meant more to me, and my character has always meant more to me than the success of things. … That’s a part of inherently me — not because I’m trying to be the righteous person, but I just genuinely was not that kid that wanted to do that," she said on the "Stay True" podcast.

"So, it made for some of those decisions when I would get presented a script that went against my own moral boundaries. … It was an easy decision to say, ‘No, I don’t want to do that,’ because I genuinely didn’t want to do those things."

"There were definitely moments where I would get scripts … the sex part of it comes into it, and I was like, ‘I’m just not doing that.’ Maybe it was out of embarrassment, maybe whatever the reason, but I’m like, ‘Nope, not going on that.’ Easy to say no."

Those decisions eventually helped her lean into her true self.

"I think that’s where we see a lot of younger stars, when they do transition into that, ‘Oh, I’m 18, I’m 21,’ and they want to prove they’re older now and not seen as a child. That’s where those big, important decisions come in. What do you do with the opportunity?" Bure said.

"The world is always going to criticize, and you can't please everyone. Sometimes you just let it roll off," she remarked. ""And, so, I think you just have to take it with a grain of salt. I know who I am because I know who God tells me that I am, and I have such a loving and wonderful family at home."

"It’s very easy to stay rooted and planted around the people that I love. … When there are unwanted opinions, you just go, ‘OK, you can have them, you’re welcome to them. I don’t need to look at them or think about them.’"