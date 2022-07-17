Tom Cruise is one of today’s most sought out actors from his many major movies like “Top Gun,” “Mission: Impossible” and "Jack Reacher." He has made many millions from his various movies and continues to play a lot of the iconic characters that first hit screens years ago.

Cruise was born in July 3, 1962 in Syracuse, New York, to parents Mary Lee and Thomas Cruise Mapother III. As a child, he moved around a lot but spent his early years in New Jersey. After pivoting from wanting to be a priest to an actor, he had his film debut in the movie “Endless Love” in 1981. Cruise’s career took off quickly and in the following years, he became a big time Hollywood name.

One of the many roles Cruise is associated with today started in 1986 with “Top Gun,” where Cruise played Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchel. He doesn’t just fly jets on the big screen though, Cruise also has his pilot’s license in real life. Over 30 years later, Cruise returned to his role of Maverick in the movie, "Top Gun: Maverick" which came out in 2022. The film was the highest Memorial Day opening of all time. It beat the previous record, which was held in 2007 by “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,” that brought in $153 million. “Top Gun: Maverick” made $160.5 million, which was also the best opening for the actor. The movie ended up topping $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Cruise was also in “The Color of Money,” “Cocktail,” “Rain Man,” “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Days of Thunder” and “A Few Good Men.” In 1996, Cruise portrayed another character that he would continue to play deep into his career. Cruise emerged as Ethan Hunt in the first “Mission: Impossible” movie in 1996. This franchise continued for many years with “Mission: Impossible II,” “Mission: Impossible III,” “Mission: Impossible-Ghost Protocol,” “Mission: Impossible-Rouge Nation” and “Mission: Impossible-Fallout.” These movies have earned $3 billion worldwide and Cruise has also produced the movies along with playing the lead. There are more "Mission: Impossible" movies coming soon.

Some other movies that Cruise has been in over the years are “Collateral,” “War of the Worlds,” “Lion for Lambs,” “Tropic Thunder,” “Knight and Day,” “Rock of Ages,” “Jack Reacher,” “Oblivion,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” “The Mummy” and “American Made.” Cruise has won three Golden Globes and has been nominated for three Oscars for his work. He has a net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Cruise was married to Mimi Rogers from 1987-1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. He and Kidman adopted a son, Connor Cruise and a daughter, Isabella Cruise. He has a biological daughter named Suri with Holmes.