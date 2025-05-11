'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson 'completely shocked' by fiancé's proposal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lainey Wilson has found her match.

While speaking with Fox News Digital on the red carpet at the ACM Awards, the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer gushed about her fiancé, Devlin "Duck" Hodges, saying she was "completely shocked" when he proposed.

"Completely shocked, but very excited that I’ve found me a man that’s just easygoing," she said. "He is my biggest fan. He high-fives me on the way in the door and he high-fives me on the way out and that’s all I can ask for."

The 32-year-old country music star announced her engagement to Hodges on Instagram in February 2025, sharing photos of her and her man in the moments after he got down on one knee.

Wilson and Hodges, a former NFL quarterback, made their relationship known to the public in May 2023 when they walked the red carpet together at the ACM Awards. She later admitted that they had been dating for two and a half years before making their public debut.

In a video captured by News Channel 5 Nashville , Wilson can be heard saying she had a feeling he was going to propose but changed her mind after thinking, "Man, I sure would be upset if I talked myself into this and that don’t happen." On the day of the proposal, the two had been planning to visit the George Jones estate.

WATCH: Lainey Wilson was 'completely shocked' by her fiancé's proposal

"And then as we [pulled] up, I realized that there were different plans," Wilson said. "So, he had it all set up. He had the candles and the picture frames, and it could not have been more perfect."

The singer made her acting debut in the season five premiere of "Yellowstone," in November 2022, playing Abby, a musician who begins a relationship with Ryan, one of the hands at Dutton Ranch.

Wilson is now set to star in the upcoming movie adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel, "Reminders of Him," telling Fox News Digital she is "excited" to step outside of her comfort zone in the movie.

"I’m getting to play a character that I’ve never done anything specifically like this," she explained. "I’m not a musician, which is fun and kind of pushing the boundaries, so we’ll see what happens."

Her career in country music began over 13 years ago when she moved to Nashville from her small town in Louisiana. After years of hard work, Wilson broke out into the music industry with the release of her hit single, "Things a Man Oughta Know," which reached No. 1 on Billboard Country Airplay chart.

WATCH: Lainey Wilson is excited to star in the movie 'Reminders of Him'

When speaking with Fox News Digital in May 2024, Wilson joked that her parents were "the ones to blame" for her strong work ethic and success, explaining "they have truly supported me from the beginning."

"I truly do think it is from being from a long line of farmers. I mean, on my mom's side and my daddy's side. They rolled their sleeves up. They got to work every single day and had good years and bad years, but at the end of the day, they loved it," she said.

Her hard work paid off, as she recently took home the entertainer of the year and female artist of the year awards at the ACM Awards for the second year in a row.