Harvey Weinstein says Gwyneth Paltrow 'owes her career' to him as he dismisses her massage allegations

Harvey Weinstein reignited his feud with Gwyneth Paltrow in a new interview from prison, claiming the Oscar winner "owes her career" to him and accusing her of betrayal.

Weinstein rehashed the allegations made by Paltrow and alleged the actress stabbed him in the back by coming forward. The Miramax Films co-founder spoke about Paltrow and the allegations against him in his first interview from prison. Weinstein has been behind bars since his 2020 rape conviction. Despite the conviction being overturned in 2024, he remains in prison serving a 16-year sentence for a separate sexual assault conviction.

"I don’t know what drove [Paltrow] to do what she did," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "To make such a big deal over nothing. I walked out of a nice meeting with her and said, ‘How about a massage?’ And she just went, ‘No, I don’t think so.’ I got the message. I never put my hands on her."

"She told Brad Pitt. Brad Pitt came to me and said, ‘Don’t do anything like that with my girl.’ I said, ‘Don’t worry, Brad. I got it.’ But then Gwyneth goes on Howard Stern and The New York Times and makes a big deal about it all. She knows that nothing happened. But this person who was a friend, who owes her career to me, just stabs me in the back. She wanted to be part of the crowd. I won’t forgive her for that."

Paltrow came forward during the investigation into Weinstein by multiple media outlets in 2017 after the start of the #MeToo movement. She alleged that Weinstein had summoned her to his hotel room after casting her in "Emma." According to Paltrow, Weinstein placed his hands on her and suggested a massage.

She was 22 years old at the time. "Emma" has largely been considered the start of Paltrow's successful acting career, followed by other Weinstein films including "The Pallbearer," "Sliding Doors" and "Shakespeare in Love."

Paltrow recalled Pitt's confrontation with Weinstein during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2018. At the 1995 Broadway opening of "Hamlet," Pitt allegedly told Weinstein, "If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you."

"It was the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically," Paltrow said. "It was so fantastic because what he did was, he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet."

Paltrow isn't the only celebrity Weinstein called out by name. He also took aim at Rosanna Arquette and Angelina Jolie. He claimed the three actresses "exaggerated" their claims against him.

According to Weinstein, he wouldn't have tried to punish any women who refused his alleged sexual advances.

"Absolutely not. I may be a tough guy, but I’m not deranged," he told the outlet. "Just the threat of Harvey was enough — maybe more than enough. But it didn’t go to the point of blackballing anybody."

"If the camera’s on, I’m just going to say Rosanna Arquette, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie — they just exaggerated," he continued. "They wanted to be part of the club. And they destroyed me."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Paltrow, Jolie and Arquette for comment.

Jolie claimed Weinstein made an unwanted pass at her while she was working on the film "Playing by Heart." The "Girl, Interrupted" star was 21 years old at the time and said she played down the alleged assault at the time because she was able to escape.

"It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape," she told The Guardian in 2021. "I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys — don’t let girls go alone with him. I was asked to do ‘The Aviator,’ but I said no because he was involved. I never associated or worked with him again."

Arquette has also claimed she had to reject unwanted advances from Weinstein and believed it affected her career. In the early 1990s, Arquette was allegedly summoned to Weinstein's hotel room at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where he was waiting for her in a bathrobe. She claimed the now-disgraced movie mogul attempted to put her hand on his genitals.

"I was fortunate because I was not raped," she told The Times in 2026. "But, boy, was it going there, and I paid a price for saying no, and later I paid a price for telling the truth."

Weinstein also defended himself against a previous claim made by filmmaker Peter Jackson. The "Lord of the Rings" director said Weinstein told him not to work with Ashley Judd or Mira Sorvino.

"Peter Jackson is the worst," Weinstein told THR. "For him, it’s personal. He still resented me over what happened with [Miramax and] ‘Lord of the Rings.' So as soon as he sees I’m down, he says that I ordered him not to work with Ashley Judd or Mira Sorvino. It’s a complete f-----g lie. If he says it again, I’ll sue him too."

Weinstein pivoted to his own version of events, arguing he actively supported both Judd and Sorvino’s careers rather than sabotaging them.

"The truth is, I fought on my last breath to cast Ashley Judd in ‘Good Will Hunting.’ I fought like a bastard to get her cast," Weinstein alleged. "But Gus and Matt insisted on Minnie Driver, and that was the end of that."

"And when Mira Sorvino’s husband needed a part in a TV show, I got another actor removed and put him in," he claimed. "The truth is, to retaliate against these women I would have needed the cooperation of the agencies."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Judd, Sorvino and Jackson for comment.

