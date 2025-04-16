Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas keep romance rumors flying after being spotted in London

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are continuing to fuel romance rumors.

On April 13, the pair were seen deplaning the actor's helicopter in London that took off from Madrid, Spain. De Armas wore blue jeans and a leather jacket as she held her dog Elvis and walked her pup Salsa. Cruise was seen in a white polo shirt, gray slacks and a navy jacket.

A source told People that the pair are not romantically involved and were accompanied on the trip by director Doug Liman. The group is reportedly working on a new project, but no additional information was provided.

Cruise and de Armas have been spotted together a few times in London –— and one occasion was the night before Valentine's Day.

On Feb. 13, the 62-year-old actor and the 36-year-old actress were pictured walking through London's Soho neighborhood as de Armas carried what appeared to be takeout bags of food from a restaurant. The two stopped for photos with fans before leaving in a taxi together.

At the time, a source told People magazine the "Mission: Impossible" star and the "Ghosted" actress had dined out with their agents, saying they were "discussing potential collaborations down the line." The insider claimed Cruse and de Armas "appeared to have no romantic connection" and were "just friends."

However, the duo further fueled dating speculation when they were again photographed together on March 14 as they arrived at the London Heliport by helicopter at night.

While speaking with People, a source said Cruise and de Armas echoed the statements made about them, and insisted they are collaborating on an upcoming project, but are not romantically involved. According to the insider, director Liman accompanied the two on the trip, but further details about the project were not disclosed.

Celebrity matchmaker Alessandra Conti expressed doubts over whether the relationship between Cruise and de Armas was actually platonic, noting the two are both guarded about their private lives.

She told Fox News Digital in March that Cruise might be particularly wary about putting a new romance on display after his highly publicized relationship with ex-wife Katie Holmes , which ended in divorce in 2012. The "Top Gun" star's previous marriages to Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman also played out under the glare of the spotlight.

"Since his devastating and public split with Katie, he has kept a low profile when it comes to his personal life. However, his new relationship with Ana De Armas could be his big comeback into being in a celebrity power couple," Conti said.

"As a matchmaker in Beverly Hills for nearly 13 years, it is clear that Tom was gravely affected by the public nature of his relationship with Katie and was gun-shy and incredibly private with any other potential romances since the split back in 2012."

"The fact that he was seen publicly with Ana is a huge deal," Conti added. "My celebrity clients know exactly how to keep their love lives under wraps if that is their desire. So, this is a clear indicator that he is feeling secure about the potential of this romance, though sources are saying that it is merely because they are in a film together.

"Even if they are simply working together, as a celebrity matchmaker, I believe this couple is incredibly compatible for a number of reasons and do think that this could be a lasting Hollywood match if they give it a chance to blossom."

While some may assume de Armas and Cruise's 26-year age difference could be another obstacle, Conti told Fox News Digital she didn't believe it would have much of an effect.

"There was a 16-year age gap with Ben Affleck, so Ana is no stranger to an age-gap relationship with an actor," she said.

"This is Hollywood, and while civilians may raise their eyebrows at a 26-year age gap, this is par for the course here," the celebrity matchmaker added. "Ana clearly is mature, and at 36 years old, her frontal lobe has been developed, so I am in support."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.