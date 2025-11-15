Kate Gosselin's new romance: What to know about former bodyguard turned boyfriend Steve Neild

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Gosselin recently revealed that she is dating her former bodyguard Steve Neild.

The 50-year-old reality star turned nurse went Instagram official with Neild last weekend following months of dating rumors between the two and years after allegations that they had an affair while both were married.

On Nov. 8, 2025, Kate posted a slideshow on social media titled "One girl. 10 things I’m obsessed with" — one of which included "My boyfriend 😍" alongside photos of herself with Neild.

In September, Kate shared that she had been in a relationship for "a little over a year" and described her boyfriend as "somebody I’ve known for a really long time."

Neild was previously employed as a bodyguard and security professional for the Gosselin family during the time of their reality show fame.

The lives of Kate and Jon as well as their children, including sextuplets Collin, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah and Joel, now 21, and twin daughters Mady and Cara, now 25, were featured in the hit TLC reality show "Jon & Kate Plus 8" from 2007 until 2009. Kate and Jon, who married in 1999, announced that they were filing for divorce in 2009. After their split, the show was renamed "Kate Plus 8" and continued airing until 2017.

The same year of their divorce, Kate slammed reports that claimed she had an affair with Neild.

Here's what to know about Kate's new beau:

He served as Kate and her family's bodyguard for years

Neild began providing personal security and bodyguard services for the Gosselin family around 2008. He stayed on as Kate's bodyguard following her divorce from Jon until 2014, according to E! Online. During his time as her bodyguard, Neild was pictured accompanying Kate to TV appearances, interviews and book signings.

From 2013 to 2019, Neild worked as a security and safety consultant for Viacom, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In July 2020, Neild founded his own security firm, Prudent Risk Management International LLC, in Rockville, Maryland.

Neild was previously married and has two sons

Neild was married for 33 years to his ex-wife Gina Neild before they divorced in 2023, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Per the documents, the former couple tied the knot in September 1990 during a ceremony in Auckland, New Zealand.

Neild filed for divorce from Gina in September 2023, stating, "There is no reasonable hope or expectation of reconciliation between the parties." The two reached a settlement that month and their divorce was finalized in November 2023.

Neild and Gina share sons Kristopher and Michael, per the outlet.

Kate denied allegations that she had an affair with Neild

In May 2009, Kate blasted tabloid reports that she was having an affair with Neild. During an interview with People magazine, she said, "The next story coming out from the animals that stalk us is about our security person and his family."

"Already the allegations they’re making about me are disgusting, unthinkable, unfathomable, and I am horrified," she added.

Kate told the outlet that Neild and his family were "people who absolutely love us and want to see us through to the end."

"Of course, both of them travel with us at times, and we’ve spent holidays together, because, in this situation, your circle grows smaller and smaller, and it’s very natural to become friends with your manager, your publicist, your security team," she said. "They’re the only people you have left. And now they’re coming under fire."

Kate's ex-husband and estranged son recently claimed the affair rumors were true

After Page Six reported in September that Kate was dating Neild, Jon and son Collin Gosselin claimed the rumors the two were romantically involved in 2009 were true.

The two men took to social media to call out Kate after the report was published. Jon shared posts to his Instagram account, uploading screenshots of articles connecting Kate to Neild. Along with the photos, he wrote, "Guess who really ruined the marriage."

He added, "Maybe when I speak people will listen now!!!"

Collin shared his own remarks on the rumors in a series of emotional Instagram posts.

"What really upsets me is that my mom had an affair with our bodyguard way back in 2009, and for years would share hotel rooms with him while we went on family vacations, while I was in a connected room!" he wrote. "Now everyone thinks her being with him is some cute novel romance."

He continued, "By the way, my dad received death threats and got shunned by the public for years for ‘having an affair’ and ‘leaving his kids.’ I hope she doesn’t try to play this one off. Just come forward and be truthful."

While Collin said he’s "not big on the drama" and is busy with college and running a business, he added he couldn’t stay silent on this one.

"I feel very strongly on the matter of cheating and then blaming someone else for your own actions," he wrote.

"Everyone says my dad and I are hung up on my mom. We are not. We have suffered the damage of a narcissist and cried together."

He concluded his post with a broken-heart emoji and a message to Jon, "We won’t act reformed when we still feel pain from our past. I love you dad."

Collin previously said that he and Kate became estranged after she sent him to a behavioral health institution in 2016. After he was released, Collin moved in with Jon, who was granted full custody in 2018. The former couple's daughter Hannah also moved in with Jon that year.

During an episode of Vice's "Dark Side of the 2000s," Collin said that he hadn't spoken to at least six of his siblings since 2016. Jon also doesn't have a relationship with the children outside of Collin and Hannah.

Kate has previously shared glimpses into her romance with Neild

In September, Kate revealed in a TikTok video that she had been dating a man named Steve for a little over a year.

Without sharing his identity and adding that he’s a little camera shy, the former reality star said he’s someone she’s known for a long time.

While answering fan questions on TikTok, Kate said the answer to "Are you dating?" is "actually, finally yes."

She said she’s been dating her mystery man for over a year, and she’s "super, super happy."

"It’s someone I’ve known for a really long time, and I am very, very happy," she continued. "He doesn’t really want to be [in] TikToks. Can’t blame him, I guess. But you, perhaps, will catch a peep of him going forward."

At the time, a source told the New York Post that Kate had been living with Neild.

"They have wedding plans, it’s that serious," the source added.

In October, Kate shared that Neild was supporting her after she underwent surgery for a knee injury that she sustained while the two were playing with her dog.

Kate credited Neild with helping her during her recovery while denying rumors that she had started a GoFundMe to pay for her medical bills.

"I have my own source of GoFundMe, thank God," she said on TikTok via Us Weekly. "His name is Steve. He’s been taking very good care of me, and I will be OK, thank God. I’m super appreciative."

