Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness finalize divorce after 27 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have finalized their divorce, officially marking the end of their 27-year marriage.

According to online court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, New York's Suffolk County Supreme Court listed the divorce case status as "Disposed," meaning it is no longer active. The disposition date is listed as June 3, 2025.

Furness' filing stated the terms of their divorce were uncontested and would only need a judge's approval.

Representatives for Jackman and Furness did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Furness, 69, officially filed for divorce from Jackman, 56, in New York May 27. Jackman and Furness announced their amicable split in September 2023.

According to People, Furness' lawyer also submitted filings related to the duo's settlement, health care coverage and medical child support. The former couple tied the knot in 1996, when Jackman was 27 and Furness was 40.

They share two adopted children, Oscar and Ava.

On May 27, Furness shared a statement for the first time since filing for divorce.

"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," Furness said in part, according to People.

She said their separation was "a profound wound that cuts deep."

Furness added, "However, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us. This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage."

This painful process has forced Furness to find "knowledge and wisdom."

In September 2023, Jackman and Furness announced they were separating after 27 years together. The Australian actress and actor shared a joint statement with People at the time.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they said. "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

In January, Jackman and his former "Music Man" co-star, Sutton Foster, sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands while going out to dinner in Los Angeles. Jackman played conman Harold Hill while Foster played his love interest Marian Paroo in the Broadway revival of the musical, which ran from February 2022 to January 2023.

Foster filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, in October after 10 years of marriage.

