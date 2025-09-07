Pamela Anderson seemingly shuts down PR stunt claims about her Liam Neeson romance rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When it comes to reports surrounding her romance with Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson doesn't have time for PR stunts.

During an appearance at the 51st Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France on Friday, Anderson — who gave an acceptance speech after receiving the festival's Deauville Talent Award — seemingly shut down rumors that she and her "The Naked Gun" co-star orchestrated their romantic chemistry to drive ticket sales.

"I do not and will never feed into PR stunts," she said during her speech, per People. "That would be a death sentence. I'm authentically driven. I'm superstitious when it comes to love. And I'm not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life."

"I know I'll fall in love again and again on screen," she continued. "That is my job. If we do it well, you will feel it, a kind of projection. It is the greatest compliment. So please think positive. And I appreciate your good wishes. There are no silly games being played. I'm sincere."

"Do not mistake my kindness for weakness or my boldness for bitterness. I'm here on this journey, not for money or for fame, but to see what I'm made of in truth, hard work and to leave behind an honest legacy my family can be proud of," she concluded.

The 58-year-old actress and the 72-year-old actor made headlines with their flirty exchanges and public displays of affection throughout "The Naked Gun" press tour, which kicked off in July.

Since then, reports have circulated that the pair's romantic connection was a calculated PR strategy to promote the film.

In a report published by TMZ last month, sources alleged that Anderson and Neeson's PR teams, along with the movie's studio, Paramount Pictures, orchestrated the duo's alleged fake relationship while "The Naked Gun" was in production. TMZ reported that Anderson and Neeson had not seen each other from the time that filming wrapped in July 2024 until the press tour began.

In addition, the outlet reported that Anderson and Neeson never had a one-on-one date, and their dinners together were strictly business with personal assistants present. While speaking with People, a source slammed the allegation as "ridiculous."

However, an insider told People that the connection between Anderson and Neeson is "genuine."

"Everything between them has been genuine. Neither would ever take part in a publicity stunt. They have a great time. Neither of them needs the publicity," the insider said.

"Their relationship isn’t just for show," another source told the outlet. "They have a real connection. There’s no incentive for either of them to stage something like this."

