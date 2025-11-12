Jennifer Aniston strips down, bares all about ‘extraordinary’ new boyfriend and his healing powers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Aniston dared to bare in a series of sultry snaps while opening up about new boyfriend Jim Curtis.

The 56-year-old actress recently posed for Elle's 2025 Women in Hollywood portfolio, which was featured in the magazine's December 2025/January 2026 issue.

In one image, the "Friends" star showed off her svelte physique in a pair of $3,300 dark gray embroidered underwear and a long-sleeved gray top, both by the Italian luxury label Miu Miu.

Aniston appeared on the cover in a crisp white Ralph Lauren dress shirt, which was unbuttoned to her midriff, along with light blue jeans. She accessorized with jewelry by Vicki Turbeville, including a chunky silver necklace, turquoise bracelets and a matching belt.

In the accompanying interview, Aniston gushed over Curtis days after confirming her relationship with the 50-year-old hypnotist and wellness coach in a romantic Instagram post that she shared last week.

"Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does," Aniston told the outlet. "He’s quite extraordinary and helps many, many people.

"He’s very special, very normal and very kind and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity," she continued. "It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to."

On Nov. 2, "The Morning Show" star went public with their romance, sharing a birthday photo of herself with Curtis on social media.

"Happy birthday my love," Aniston wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo in which she was seen wrapping her arms around Curtis' waist.

"Cherished ❤️" she added.

Two days later, Curtis gushed about his new love, sharing photos of himself with Aniston taken during his birthday celebration.

"If this is a dream I don’t want to wake up," Curtis wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

He also shared the post on his Instagram story, which was set to Alex Warren's hit love song "Ordinary." The song features lyrics that say, "The angels up in the clouds are jealous, knowin' we found/Somethin' so out of the ordinary."

According to People magazine, Curtis has previously worked with celebrities including, Miranda Kerr and Julianne Hough. He's also a motivational speaker and author who appears on wellness podcasts and at corporate retreats. He penned the 2024 self-help book "Shift: Get Unstuck, Discover Your Direction, and Design Your Dream Life," which focuses on self-development and resilience.

Curtis was previously a business executive in the wellness space and worked as head of brand strategy for the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in New York.

Aniston and Curtis were first spotted together in July while enjoying a day at sea aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Mallorca, Spain. In a photo, Aniston gently placed her hand on Curtis' hand, while he wrapped his arm around her waist.

The couple was accompanied by actor Jason Bateman, his wife, Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer.

At the time, an insider told People magazine Aniston and Curtis were casually dating and having fun.

"They've been seeing each other for a few months now," another source told the outlet. "They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual."

The insider also told the outlet that Curtis is "very different from anyone she's dated before."

In August, Aniston and Curtis were spotted on a double date with the actress's "Friends" co-star, Courteney Cox, and her partner Johnny McDaid at Nobu in Malibu, California. That same month, he accompanied Aniston when she hosted an event for her haircare brand LolaVie in Los Angeles.

Aniston "soft-launched" their relationship in September when she posted a summer photo dump, including an image of someone who resembled Curtis that was taken from behind.

On Sept. 9, Curtis joined Aniston at the Season 4 premiere of "The Morning Show" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. However, the couple did not walk the red carpet together.

After the duo made their romance Instagram official, a source told People that their relationship feels "easy."

"She's been glowing," the insider shared. "Everything in her life has come together, and she's excited about it. Jim's the best.

"Her friends love him," the source added. "He's calm, very warm and incredibly supportive. He's brought a really steady and positive energy into her life."

The insider noted that Curtis "fits right in with her friends," saying "it all feels light, natural and really good.

"It's exactly where she wants to be right now."

Aniston's romance with Curtis marks her first public relationship since her 2018 split from her ex-husband and "Wanderlust" co-star Justin Theroux, who she began dating in 2011 and married in 2015.

Since finalizing their divorce, the two have remained friends, and Theroux recently showed his support for Aniston's new romance when he "liked" her birthday tribute to Curtis.

Prior to Theroux, Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. Following her split from Pitt, Aniston dated her "The Break-Up" co-star Vince Vaughn from 2005 to 2006 and Grammy Award-winning musician John Mayer from 2008 to 2009.

Curtis was previously married to his ex-wife, Rachel Napolitano. The two met in 1999 and tied the knot in 2003, according to Page Six. The former couple share a teenage son named Aidan.

Curtis' romance with Aniston does not mark the first time that he has dated a celebrity. Last week, former "Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel revealed on her "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" podcast that she and Curtis dated "maybe 10 years ago."

Frankel, 55, explained that while Curtis was a "nice guy" and a "lovely man," she didn't share his interest in the wellness space.

"I never participated in it," she said via Page Six. "I don’t love all areas of it, and I don’t always take all areas of it seriously.

"We talked about it, but we just didn’t get that into it."

Frankel noted that "there are people that would be better suited with other people than with you" and explained why Aniston might be a better match for Curtis.

"[Aniston is] an actual, true California girl. And while [Curtis] is not a California guy, he vibes with that wellness talk," the reality star said. "It is very Hollywood and very actor. Not a diss, just a fact.

"I’m happy for Jennifer Aniston because I do believe she wants to find love," she added. "I do believe it’s been difficult."