Miley Cyrus 'protective' of relationship with fiancé Maxx Morando after wild-child past

Miley Cyrus is trading wrecking balls for wedding bells.

The "Flowers" singer is now engaged to her boyfriend of nearly four years, Maxx Morando. Cyrus said she’s been "astounded" by the level of privacy she and the Liily drummer have been able to maintain while enjoying their newly engaged bubble.

"The detail that I can share is that, for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice," she told People.

"I think it's also being older, being more protective of what I'm open to sharing."

Morando and Cyrus were first linked in late 2021 when they attended a Gucci event together for the first time.

The two have kept their relationship largely private since then, although Morando did support Cyrus at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where the pop star took home record of the year for "Flowers."

"She is very happy with him," a source told People before the two took the next step in their relationship. "Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her."

Cyrus and Morando "got put on a blind date" before beginning their whirlwind romance.

"Well, it was blind for me and not really for him," Cyrus told British Vogue in 2023. "I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'"

The former "Hannah Montana" star acknowledged life with Morando works because they both "just don’t take life too seriously." They juggle a six-year age gap, which has given the singer a different perspective. She told Harper's Bazaar that Morando "looks at life really differently than I do."

"He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters," she explained. "Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit. I'm like, 'Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?' And he’s like, 'On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.'"

Cyrus was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth for less than a year. The two finalized their divorce in early 2020.

