Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster confirm their relationship with public gesture after months of romance rumors

Jackman and Foster costarred in Broadway's 'Music Man,' which ran from December 2021 to January 2023

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are walking into 2025 hand-in-hand. 

On Monday, the former "Music Man" costars enjoyed a night out together in Santa Monica, California. The pair – who have been at the center of romance rumors – seemingly confirmed their relationship as they held hands during their stroll. One day prior, the Marvel star reportedly attended one of the final performances of Foster's "Once Upon a Mattress" in Los Angeles, according to People

Jackman and Foster costarred in "Music Man," which ran on Broadway from December 2021 to January 2023. During their time promoting the musical, the two often publicly supported one another while praising each other's performances and work ethic. 

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were spotted holding hands as they made their way to Father’s Office Pub in Santa Monica on Monday night. They walked arm in arm together with beaming smiles. They spent under two hours eating and chatting in a window seat before returning home together. (BACKGRID)

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, pictured here before they seemingly went public with their relationship, costarred in "Music Man," which ran on Broadway from December 2021 to January 2023. (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"He's one of the greatest guys ever, an incredible costar," Foster told People at the 2024 Drama Desk Awards last year. 

The romantic outing comes months after the Tony Award-winning actress filed for divorce from husband Ted Griffin, a screenwriter, in October. 

The two have often publicly praised each other throughout the years. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

In September 2023, Jackman and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-lee Furness, announced their split in a joint statement. 

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they said in a statement to People. "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Jackman and Furness announced their split in September 2023. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

"This is the sole statement either of us will make," the statement, signed "Deb and Hugh Jackman," concluded.

While speaking with Page Six at a May 2024 film screening, Furness shared that she has been "learning a lot about myself and I’m embracing evolution and growth."

The Australia native admitted her "year of evolution" has been "scary" and "every other adjective."

The former couple share two adult children together. (Laurent Koffel/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

However, Furness told the outlet she was "grateful" it presented her an opportunity for personal growth.

Furness shared that leaning on friends has helped her through difficult times, including her separation from Jackman.

"I say this to all women – your girlfriends are a necessity in life," Furness said.

Furness and Jackman, who is also from Australia, first met in 1995 on the set of the 10-part Australian TV series "Corelli."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

