Liam Neeson confesses he’s ‘madly in love’ with co-star Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson is making a bold confession about Pamela Anderson.

The 72-year-old actor admitted he was head over heels for his "Naked Gun" co-star.

"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with," Neeson told People in a cover interview. "I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you.

LIAM NEESON 'RETRIBUTION' ACTION HERO ROLE LATEST IN STORIED CAREER MARKED BY LOVE AND LOSS

"No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film."

"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you." — Liam Neeson

Neeson and Anderson, 57, both shared a mutual admiration for one another while they worked on the upcoming reboot of the popular Leslie Nielsen cop comedy.

The "Baywatch" actress highly praised her co-star, as she described him as "the perfect gentleman" and "humble."

HELEN MIRREN SAYS ROMANCE WITH LIAM NEESON WAS REAL BUT THEY 'WERE NOT MEANT TO BE TOGETHER'

"He brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness and depth of experience," Anderson said. "It was an absolute honor to work with him."

The "Naked Gun" duo showed acts of kindness towards each other, on and off-screen.

Anderson explained that Neeson "sincerely looked after me — wrapped his coat around me when I was cold."

The 90s sex symbol made him bread and cookies, as she left them in his dressing room when they weren’t working on set.

Neeson’s bold confession to his co-star came after he declared he was no longer dating.

When asked if Neeson was on the dating scene, he replied to People, "No, in a word. I’m past all that."

The "Taken" actor was previously married to Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her unexpected death at age 45 in 2009. The couple shared two sons, Micheál Richardson and Daniel Neeson.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A year and a half after Richardson's death, Neeson began dating British publicist Freya St Johnston, but the pair split in 2012 after two years together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before Neeson met Richardson, the actor was previously in a relationship with Julia Roberts after they co-starred in 1987's "Satisfaction," when she was 19 and he was 35. He was also rumored to have dated Barbra Streisand, Janice Dickinson, Helen Mirren and the late Sinéad O'Connor.

In her 2014 memoir "There Was A Little Girl," Brooke Shields revealed that Neeson proposed to her in 1992 and then left for Los Angeles to check on his house.

The "Pretty Baby" star wrote that she then "never heard from him again."