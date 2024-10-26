Expand / Collapse search
Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson confesses he’s ‘madly in love’ with co-star Pamela Anderson

'Baywatch' alum shared her mutual admiration to Neeson and called him 'the perfect gentleman'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
Liam Neeson is making a bold confession about Pamela Anderson.

The 72-year-old actor admitted he was head over heels for his "Naked Gun" co-star.

"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with," Neeson told People in a cover interview. "I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. 

LIAM NEESON 'RETRIBUTION' ACTION HERO ROLE LATEST IN STORIED CAREER MARKED BY LOVE AND LOSS

liam neeson, pamela anderson

Hollywood actor Liam Neeson admitted he’s "madly in love" with his "Naked Truth" co-star Pamela Anderson. (Getty Images)

"No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film."

"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you." 

— Liam Neeson 

— Liam Neeson

Neeson and Anderson, 57, both shared a mutual admiration for one another while they worked on the upcoming reboot of the popular Leslie Nielsen cop comedy.

The "Baywatch" actress highly praised her co-star, as she described him as "the perfect gentleman" and "humble."

Liam Neeson at Taken 2 screening

Neeson’s bold confession to his co-star came after he declared he was no longer dating. (Photo by Francois G. Durand/WireImage)

HELEN MIRREN SAYS ROMANCE WITH LIAM NEESON WAS REAL BUT THEY 'WERE NOT MEANT TO BE TOGETHER'

"He brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness and depth of experience," Anderson said. "It was an absolute honor to work with him."

The "Naked Gun" duo showed acts of kindness towards each other, on and off-screen. 

Anderson explained that Neeson "sincerely looked after me — wrapped his coat around me when I was cold."

Pamela Anderson on the red carpet holds her hands up to her red spaghetti straps of spandex-like dress split Pamela Anderson in her signature red "Baywatch" bikini

The 90s sex symbol made her co-star Neeson bread and cookies, as she left them in his dressing room when they weren’t working on set.  (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

The 90s sex symbol made him bread and cookies, as she left them in his dressing room when they weren’t working on set. 

Neeson’s bold confession to his co-star came after he declared he was no longer dating.

When asked if Neeson was on the dating scene, he replied to People, "No, in a word. I’m past all that."

The "Taken" actor was previously married to Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her unexpected death at age 45 in 2009. The couple shared two sons, Micheál Richardson and Daniel Neeson.

A photo of Natasha richardson, Liam Neeson

The "Taken" actor was previously married to Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her unexpected death at age 45 in 2009.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A year and a half after Richardson's death, Neeson began dating British publicist Freya St Johnston, but the pair split in 2012 after two years together.

Before Neeson met Richardson, the actor was previously in a relationship with Julia Roberts after they co-starred in 1987's "Satisfaction," when she was 19 and he was 35. He was also rumored to have dated Barbra Streisand, Janice Dickinson, Helen Mirren and the late Sinéad O'Connor.

In her 2014 memoir "There Was A Little Girl," Brooke Shields revealed that Neeson proposed to her in 1992 and then left for Los Angeles to check on his house.

The "Pretty Baby" star wrote that she then "never heard from him again."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

