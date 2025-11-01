Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise split as relationship heats up too quickly for actress: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ana de Armas has reportedly hit the brakes on her relationship with Tom Cruise.

The "Ballerina" actress, 37, decided to take a step back after things began moving faster than she was comfortable with, according to a new report from Us Weekly.

"Tom and Ana are done for now," a source said. "It was more Ana’s decision because things were moving fast, and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going."

While de Armas is said to have "put the brakes on it," the source emphasized that there are still strong feelings between the pair.

"She still likes him a lot, and they have a connection," the insider noted. "They will see how things go in the future."

The source added that the two "want to remain friends," but de Armas "needed to take a step back."

Cruise, 63, and de Armas reportedly grew close while preparing for their supernatural thriller "Deeper," which is now on hold. Their chemistry during pre-production was described as "totally undeniable."

"They spent every day together in preparation and training for the intense underwater sequences," the insider explained. "It started as a deep professional respect, and then it ignited. Tom was completely captivated by Ana."

De Armas, meanwhile, has been focused on work — including "a new project," according to the source — and balancing a fast-paced relationship with her career.

"On a personal level, she enjoyed his company, and he was fun to be with," the insider continued. "One of the things that attracted her most to him was he supported her and everything she wanted to do."

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Cruise and de Armas.



The rumored romance between the "Top Gun: Maverick" star and the "Knives Out" actress had been heating up since spring, when the two were spotted together while filming and later gushed about working with one another.

In a previous interview, de Armas called teaming up with Cruise "so much fun," while the actor — known for his intense dedication to his craft — seemingly admired her talent and energy on set.