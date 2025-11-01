Expand / Collapse search
Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise split as relationship heats up too quickly for actress: report

'Ballerina' actress and 'Top Gun' star reportedly grew close while preparing for supernatural thriller 'Deeper'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
‘Mission: Impossible’ actor shares how he rode in a private jet flown by Tom Cruise Video

‘Mission: Impossible’ actor shares how he rode in a private jet flown by Tom Cruise

‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ actor Greg Tarzan Davis tells Fox News Digital the one thing people don’t know about his co-star Tom Cruise.

Ana de Armas has reportedly hit the brakes on her relationship with Tom Cruise.

The "Ballerina" actress, 37, decided to take a step back after things began moving faster than she was comfortable with, according to a new report from Us Weekly.

"Tom and Ana are done for now," a source said. "It was more Ana’s decision because things were moving fast, and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going."

A split image of Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas broke up with Tom Cruise because their relationship was moving fast, according to a new report. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate; Simon Ackerman/FilmMagic)

While de Armas is said to have "put the brakes on it," the source emphasized that there are still strong feelings between the pair.

"She still likes him a lot, and they have a connection," the insider noted. "They will see how things go in the future."

tom cruise, ana de armas

Cruise and de Armas reportedly grew close while preparing for their supernatural thriller "Deeper," which is now on hold. (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images/ Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

The source added that the two "want to remain friends," but de Armas "needed to take a step back."

Cruise, 63, and de Armas reportedly grew close while preparing for their supernatural thriller "Deeper," which is now on hold. Their chemistry during pre-production was described as "totally undeniable."

"They spent every day together in preparation and training for the intense underwater sequences," the insider explained. "It started as a deep professional respect, and then it ignited. Tom was completely captivated by Ana."

Ana de Armas posing for photos in a floor-length gown

The source claimed that Cruise and de Armas remain friends. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

De Armas, meanwhile, has been focused on work — including "a new project," according to the source — and balancing a fast-paced relationship with her career.

"On a personal level, she enjoyed his company, and he was fun to be with," the insider continued. "One of the things that attracted her most to him was he supported her and everything she wanted to do."

Tom Cruise wears a black shirt at CinemaCon

The rumored romance between the "Top Gun: Maverick" star and the "Knives Out" actress had been heating up since spring. (Gilbert Flores)

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Cruise and de Armas.

The rumored romance between the "Top Gun: Maverick" star and the "Knives Out" actress had been heating up since spring, when the two were spotted together while filming and later gushed about working with one another.

In a previous interview, de Armas called teaming up with Cruise "so much fun," while the actor — known for his intense dedication to his craft — seemingly admired her talent and energy on set.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

