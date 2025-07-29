Newly single Katy Perry enjoys intimate dinner with former Canadian Prime Minister during world tour break

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry said goodbye, Orlando, and hello, Canada.

Perry, 40, was spotted enjoying some time with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in new footage obtained by TMZ.

The "Teenage Dream" singer and politician were seen dining together Monday at Le Violon in Montreal, Canada.

KATY PERRY LEFT DANGLING MIDAIR IN TERRIFYING CONCERT STAGE MALFUNCTION

An eyewitness told the outlet that the pair enjoyed cocktails and shared several dishes together, including one with lobster.

Security guards reportedly watched the duo while they dined, and after dinner, they allegedly walked into the kitchen to thank the staff for their meal.

The dinner date comes amid a break in Perry's world tour and her recent split from actor Orlando Bloom.

ORLANDO BLOOM, TOM BRADY, LEONARDO DICAPRIO SPOTTED LEAVING JEFF BEZOS EXTRAVAGANT ITALIAN WEDDING

Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie separated in 2023 after an 18-year marriage.

Perry and her former fiancé confirmed their break-up earlier this month after more than a decade together.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," representatives confirmed to Us Weekly.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The former couple share daughter Daisy Dove, 5.

Bloom and Perry previously ended their relationship, but reconnected in 2016. The "Firework" singer opened up about why they needed time apart in an interview with People magazine.

"It’s really about an individual journey that makes the whole thing better" she said. "We both had to decide to go on that journey separately because it’s not my half and your half that makes a whole. It’s my wholeness and your wholeness that makes this whole thing happen."

While promoting her new album at the time, she admitted that they had been through "hell" to save their relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For us, and you can hear that even in ‘Champagne Problems,’ which is a song on the record, you can hear that we’re not flaunting how in love we are," she said, according to Us Weekly .

"We have been through f--king hell. We have been down to the mat and come back up again so far, and that’s even what the song ‘Witness’ was about: ‘If I lost it all today, would you stay? Could you go down with me to the mat and come back up?’"