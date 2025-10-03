Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift shares inside look at Travis Kelce’s romantic proposal, talks wedding planning in rare interview

Swift's newly released album 'The Life of a Showgirl' makes several nods to Kelce

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement Video

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Instagram after two years of dating.

Taylor Swift is finally sharing details behind her engagement to NFL superstar Travis Kelce — and according to her, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end did not fumble the proposal.

Swift, who released her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," today, opened up about the private moment Kelce popped the question and how he pulled it off in true fairytale fashion in a new interview on "The Graham Norton Show."

"He really crushed it in surprising me," Swift, 35, told Norton during her first televised appearance since their engagement, according to People. "While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after Chiefs Super Bowl win

Taylor Swift shares Travis Kelce engagement details on "The Graham Norton Show." (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

She added, "He went all out — 10 out of 10."

Swift, dressed in a black, bejeweled collared mini dress, was asked to share more details about the wedding plans and she teased, "You’ll know."

"I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan."

Taylor Swift wears sparkling dress on album cover

Swift's newly released album, "The Life of a Showgirl," makes several nods to Kelce. (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on Aug. 26 after two years of dating. 

Meanwhile, during another interview Friday, the "Bejeweled" singer revealed just how much thought Kelce had put into designing her custom diamond ring. 

Taylor Swift in her white two piece outfit and white jacket performs on stage with backup dancer Cam and boyfriend Travis Kelce, donning a top hat

The Grammy winner details how Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce surprised her with an elaborate backyard garden proposal. (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

"He designed it with this amazing jeweler, Kindred Lubeck. She does all of her gold engraving by hand," Swift said on the U.K. radio show "Heart Breakfast" on Friday.

The singer recalled showing Kelce a video of Lubeck’s work long before their engagement — not realizing he was taking notes the entire time.

"I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool. I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago, and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out," she explained. "Because when I saw the ring I [gasped] ... I was like, ‘I know who made this, I know who made this,’ and also, you listen to me!"

Swift didn’t hold back her appreciation for the sentimental gesture.

Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift on a boat

Taylor Swift said Travis Kelce helped design her engagement ring. (Travis Kelce/Instagram)

"It was like, you really know me. I didn’t know what I would want, but he did somehow — and that’s kind of a flex," she added with a smile.

The ring is estimated to be an 8 to 15-carat old mine cushion cut diamond.

While she didn’t know what her ideal engagement ring was, it seemed she did have an idea that the proposal itself was coming.

In songs on "The Life of a Showgirl," the singer hints at finding "the one" after years of heartbreak — and makes not-so-subtle nods to Kelce.

On the track "Wood," Swift sang, "Girls, I don’t need to catch a bouquet / To know a hard rock is on the way… The curse on me was broken by your magic wand / Seems to me that you and me, we make our own luck."

Taylor Swift in the cover of "The Life of a Showgirl"

On her newly released album "The Life of a Showgirl," the singer hints at finding "the one" after years of heartbreak. (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)

She even references Kelce’s popular podcast, "New Heights."

"New heights of manhood / I ain’t gotta knock on wood," she sings on the track.

In August, the couple announced their major relationship milestone on Instagram with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

In the series of sweet photos the pop superstar shared, Kelce could be seen down on one knee as Swift caressed his face during the intimate moment.

The "Love Story" singer began dating Kelce in 2023.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

