Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire shares the terrifying activity she and her boyfriend enjoy together: 'Scares him to death'

Country superstar Reba McEntire, 68, first met boyfriend Rex Linn in 1991

The Queen of Country, Reba McEntire, knows how to have fun. 

When she’s not creating music, being a judge on "The Voice" or involved in the many other projects she's signed up for, McEntire, 68, enjoys downtime with her boyfriend, Rex Linn. 

McEntire dished on the one horrifying activity she and Linn enjoy doing together in their free time — and that is scaring one another.

Reba McEntire

In a recent interview, Reba McEntire gushed over her boyfriend Rex Linn and explained how he helped her grieve after her mother passed away in 2020. (Getty Images)

The "Fancy" crooner admitted she was better at the playful game and shared her terrifying techniques. 

"I'll sit there for 10 minutes and wait for him to come out of the bathroom," McEntire said during an interview with Today. 

"Be down a dark hall and just be silhouetted… scares him to death. I think that's the funniest thing in the world."

McEntire and "Sugar Tot" — her loving nickname for Linn — first met in 1991, when they both worked on the Kenny Rogers movie "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw."

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire

Country superstar Reba McEntire first met boyfriend Rex Linn in 1991. (Getty Images)

She started dating the "Young Sheldon" actor after separating from Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo in 2019. 

The country music star revealed they’ve been "inseparable" ever since. 

The "Not That Fancy" author additionally opened up about how Linn was a saving grace during a very difficult time in her life.

When McEntire’s mother died in 2020 at the age of 93, McEntire shared that Linn helped her cope with the loss. 

"When you have somebody to share the grief with, when you have somebody to share the fun [and] the sad times, it's always so much better," she told the media outlet. 

Reba McEntire Rex Linn

Reba McEntire started dating "Young Sheldon" actor Rex Linn after separating from Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo in 2019. (Getty Images)

"And Rex is a very uplifting, positive man, and I love him with all my heart."

After McEntire’s mother passed away, McEntire nearly called it quits on her 50-year career in the music industry. 

"I always sang for Mama,’" she explained to Today.

Reba McEntire on stage with microphone

Reba McEntire’s latest single, "Seven Minutes in Heaven," was inspired by her late mother. (Theo Wargo)

"Mama was the one that inspired us kids, taught us kids how to sing, took us to our singing gigs and was our biggest cheerleader."

Before her death, McEntire’s mother encouraged her daughter's thriving music career.

Reba McEntire with her mom Jacqueline Smith

Reba McEntire's mother Jacqueline Smith encouraged her daughter to pursue her music career. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

"She said, 'Reba, I will be living my dreams through you.' So golly, why wouldn't you want to go sing?" McEntire said.

McEntire’s latest single, "Seven Minutes in Heaven," was inspired by her late mother.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

