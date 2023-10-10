Reba McEntire shares the terrifying activity she and her boyfriend enjoy together: 'Scares him to death'

The Queen of Country, Reba McEntire, knows how to have fun.

When she’s not creating music, being a judge on "The Voice" or involved in the many other projects she's signed up for, McEntire, 68, enjoys downtime with her boyfriend, Rex Linn.

McEntire dished on the one horrifying activity she and Linn enjoy doing together in their free time — and that is scaring one another.

REBA MCENTIRE'S ROAD TO QUEEN OF COUNTRY: 'VOICE' COACH'S OKLAHOMA RANCH BEGINNINGS TO OVERCOMING TRAGIC LOSS

The "Fancy" crooner admitted she was better at the playful game and shared her terrifying techniques.

"I'll sit there for 10 minutes and wait for him to come out of the bathroom," McEntire said during an interview with Today.

"Be down a dark hall and just be silhouetted… scares him to death. I think that's the funniest thing in the world."

McEntire and "Sugar Tot" — her loving nickname for Linn — first met in 1991, when they both worked on the Kenny Rogers movie "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw."

REBA MCENTIRE REVEALS WHY SHE PERFORMED IN ‘BEER JOINTS AND HONKY TONKS’ AT 13 YEARS OLD

She started dating the "Young Sheldon" actor after separating from Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo in 2019.

The country music star revealed they’ve been "inseparable" ever since.

The "Not That Fancy" author additionally opened up about how Linn was a saving grace during a very difficult time in her life.

When McEntire’s mother died in 2020 at the age of 93, McEntire shared that Linn helped her cope with the loss.

"When you have somebody to share the grief with, when you have somebody to share the fun [and] the sad times, it's always so much better," she told the media outlet.

REBA MCENTIRE EMBRACES HER DARK SIDE WITH BOYFRIEND REX LINN IN ‘BIG SKY’ SEASON 3

"And Rex is a very uplifting, positive man, and I love him with all my heart."

After McEntire’s mother passed away, McEntire nearly called it quits on her 50-year career in the music industry.

"I always sang for Mama,’" she explained to Today.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Mama was the one that inspired us kids, taught us kids how to sing, took us to our singing gigs and was our biggest cheerleader."

Before her death, McEntire’s mother encouraged her daughter's thriving music career.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She said, 'Reba, I will be living my dreams through you.' So golly, why wouldn't you want to go sing?" McEntire said.

McEntire’s latest single, "Seven Minutes in Heaven," was inspired by her late mother.