Orlando Bloom addresses Katy Perry breakup in first public comments since split

Orlando Bloom is breaking his silence on his split from Katy Perry.

During an appearance on "The Today Show" to promote his new movie "The Cut," Bloom touched on his breakup with the 40-year-old pop star after nearly 10 years together.

"I'm great, man. I'm so grateful. We have the most beautiful daughter," Bloom told host Craig Melvin. "You know, when you leave everything on the field, like I did in this movie, I feel grateful for all of it. And we're great. We're going to be great. It's nothing but love."

The couple began dating in 2016 and were together for about a year before breaking up in 2017. They reunited in 2018, and Bloom proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Soon after getting engaged, Perry announced she was pregnant with their first child, a daughter named Daisy, who they welcomed in August 2020.

Rumors of their split began swirling in late June, and speculation grew when Bloom arrived in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánches Bezos' wedding without Perry.

They officially confirmed their split on July 3 in a joint statement.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," a representative for the former couple told People . "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

Following their split, Perry was spotted having dinner with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal. The two were reportedly seen sharing a number of dishes and sipping on cocktails.

Trudeau was later seen at one of Perry's concerts during her "Lifetime Tour" at Montreal’s Bell Centre, accompanied by his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace — further fueling romance rumors.

In addition to Daisy, 5, Bloom also shares his son Flynn, 14, with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr. Kerr also commented on the breakup between Bloom and Perry during a Sept. 3 appearance on "The Today Show."

"I actually just saw them both on the weekend. We were celebrating Daisy’s birthday," she said. "We’re one big, happy family…Katy is amazing. I love her. And Orlando, obviously."

Bloom and Kerr were married from 2010 to 2013. During her interview, Kerr emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship, saying "If you do have animosity, it only hurts yourself."