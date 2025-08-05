Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau spark dating rumors, joining high stakes world of celeb-politician romances

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry is rumored to be in a new relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

The two were first spotted out having dinner together at Le Violon in Montreal in late July, with an eyewitness telling TMZ the rumored couple had some drinks and could be seen sharing many dishes together.

Just a few days later, photos of Trudeau at Perry's concert at Montreal’s Bell Centre were posted on social media, in which the politician could be seen smiling alongside his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace. In other footage from the concert, Trudeau can be seen singing along to Perry's hit song, "Dark Horse."

Rumors of their relationship come following news of Perry's breakup with actor Orlando Bloom. The former couple originally dated for a year from 2016 to 2017, later reconnecting in February 2018. After getting engaged in February 2019, they welcomed their daughter Daisy in August 2020 before ultimately calling off their engagement in June 2025.

Soon after Trudeau and Perry were spotted out together, The Onion shared an Instagram post featuring a fake photo of Bloom and German Chancellor Angela Merkel out to dinner together.

"Just weeks after announcing his split with fiancée Katy Perry, English actor Orlando Bloom was photographed Friday dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel." the caption read. "‘Angela kept Orlando laughing all night—he couldn’t keep his eyes off her!’ said an insider source who spotted the pair sipping wine, slurping oysters, and splitting a decadent piece of chocolate layer cake at a Michelin-starred restaurant."

The "Lord of the Rings" actor seemingly enjoyed the joke, leaving three clapping emojis in the comments section.

Perry is not the only star to set her sights on a politician, with some even going on to marry them. Here are some other celebrities who have dated famous politicians.

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker

After first connecting in early 2018, sparks flew between actress Rosario Dawson and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., when they reconnected in early 2019. The two were spotted at a meet and greet with the cast of "Dear Evan Hanson" on Broadway.

Dawson seemingly confirmed their relationship when questioned by TMZ while at the airport in Washington, D.C., in March 2019, when she told reporters, "He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can."

The "Jane the Virgin" star would go on to support her partner during his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination throughout 2019 and 2020, later attending the inauguration of former President Joe Biden with him in January 2021. After over two years of dating, however, a source close to the couple confirmed in February 2022 that the two had gone their separate ways.

Elizabeth Taylor and John Warner

Elizabeth Taylor met her sixth husband, John Warner, in 1976 while on a blind date, and the rest is history. The couple went on to get married just five months after their first date, with Taylor telling Larry King in 2001, "I thought we would get married, live on the farm, raise horses."

In the end, however, Warner set his sights on the United States Senate, and with Taylor's support, won a seat in the legislative branch in 1979 as the senator for Virginia. The demands of being a public servant would go on to put a strain on their marriage and, after a 14-month separation, they divorced in 1982.

"He knows he wasn’t the love of my life. And I know I wasn’t the love of his life," Taylor told The New York Times in 2002. "But we loved each other. We got along wonderfully until he decided to be a politician. And then he married the Senate."

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. first met in 2006 while on a ski trip, but as they were both married to other people at the time, they didn't start dating until late 2011, later confirming their relationship in 2012. They went on to get engaged in April 2014 and tied the knot later that year in August.

Although the couple spent years keeping their relationship private, the two were thrust into the spotlight when RFK Jr. announced in April 2023 that he would be running for president.

Hines stood by his side during his campaign for the presidency and again later during his confirmation hearings prior to his appointment as the United States secretary of Health and Human Services.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent Hughes

Sheryl Lee Ralph and her husband Vincent Hughes first met in the early 2000s and went on to tie the knot in 2005.

Hughes has held his position as a Pennsylvania state senator since 1994, and due to both his and Ralph's demanding work schedules, they haven't lived in the same city throughout their marriage.

"First of all, 20 years, keeping this marriage together, you have to be together sometime," she told the Philadelphia Inquirer in February 2023. "Vincent is not able to leave the state the way I can leave the state. In fact, in 20 years of our being together, I'm going to say my husband has maybe been in California, maybe, 25 times. That means I'm in Philadelphia every two weeks."

Montel Williams and Kamala Harris

Montel Williams' past relationship with former Vice President Kamala Harris was brought to light in 2019, when photos of the two of them surfaced on social media and rumors about her dating history were perpetuated on X during her bid for the 2020 presidential nomination.

"@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what?" Williams posted in 2019 in defense of Harris during the 2019 Democratic primary. "I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?"

Since breaking things off with Williams, she married Doug Emhoff in 2014.

Barbra Streisand and Pierre Trudeau

In her memoir, "My Name is Barbra," singer Barbra Streisand went into detail about her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, whom she met in 1968 at the premiere of her movie, "Funny Girl." She recalled telling her friend, "That's the kind of man I would like to date." Pierre is the father of Justin Trudeau.

"He was so elegant, yet totally unpretentious and perpetually curious ... an adventurer who had backpacked through the Middle East and Asia as a young man," Streisand wrote in her book. "And he had real charisma, generating so much excitement before and after his election that the Canadian press gave it a name ... Trudeaumania."

The two ultimately dated for one year, with Streisand writing, "My brain was in love, but not my body." They remained great friends until his death in 2000, writing in her book, "the world lost a great leader ... and I lost a great friend."

Kim Cattrall and Pierre Trudeau

Former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau also had a brief romance with Kim Cattrall in 1981, after they met at the premiere of her movie, "Tribute."

"I asked myself, ‘How do you go about getting a date with the prime minister?’ and then I just decided to call him up and ask for one," the "Sex and the City" star told Maclean’s at the time. "He’s certainly a dream of a date. Very charming, kind and a total gentleman."

Sandra Lee and Andrew Cuomo

Sandra Lee and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo began dating in 2005, and while they never married, they were together until September 2019 after 14 years together.

"Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls. Our personal lives remain personal and there will be no further comment."