Spencer Pratt’s mayoral run backed by Paris Hilton, Kristin Cavallari as celebrity divide deepens

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Spencer Pratt's run for Mayor of Los Angeles has divided Hollywood with celebrities like Paris Hilton, Kristin Cavallari, Billy Bush and more choosing sides as the reality star’s campaign continues to gain traction.

"The Hills" alum, 42, who has been an outspoken critic of incumbent Mayor Karen Bass over her response to the devastating LA fires after losing his own home in the disaster, announced his surprise bid for City Hall in January.

Throughout his campaign, Pratt has emphasized issues such as homelessness, public safety, wildfire response and government spending throughout his campaign, positioning himself as a political outsider challenging the status quo in Los Angeles and drawing support from voters dissatisfied with current leadership.

Though Pratt is a registered Republican, he is running as an independent in the nonpartisan race and has attempted to distance himself from party politics. He has often described himself as a "community advocate" focused on local issues rather than national ideology.

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In recent weeks, Pratt's run has picked up steam following his widely praised performance in a mayoral debate with Bass and LA council member Nithya Raman as well as a series of viral campaign ads.

Ahead of the June 2 primary, recent polls have consistently placed Bass in the lead, followed by Pratt and Raman though a large segment of voters are undecided. Since no candidate is currently polling near the 50% required to win outright, the race will likely proceed to a November runoff between the top two finishers.

In the months since Pratt launched his campaign, his run for mayor has become a Hollywood flashpoint, as celebrities rally behind the former reality star while others openly push back.

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Here's a look at the high-profile names lining up both in support of — and in opposition to — Pratt's unconventional campaign.

Joe Rogan

Pratt earned the endorsement of Joe Rogan when he appeared on the April 15 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," though the podcaster acknowledged that he was ineligible to vote in Los Angeles.

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"Listen, man. I'm voting for you. I can't vote for you, but I'm rooting for you," Rogan said, noting he is a Texas resident and no longer a Californian. "I mean, if I lived in Los Angeles, no question whatsoever, I would vote for you."

James Woods

James Woods, who is an outspoken conservative, publicly backed Pratt after mayoral debate while criticizing Bass and Raman's records.

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"Spencer Pratt is surprisingly effective, direct, polite, and prepared in tonight’s debate," the "Casino" star wrote in a X post. "The other two have history as their enemy because everything they’ve done has been a catastrophe. He can absolutely win this thing."

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton expressed her support in the comments section of an Instagram post that Pratt shared on April 24.

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Pratt uploaded a video showing himself giving a tour of the Airstream trailer where he now lives, parked amid the rubble of his Pacific Palisades property after it was destroyed in the LA fires.

"Spencer for Mayor," Hilton wrote, adding a raised hands emoji.

Billy Bush

Billy Bush appeared on "Jesse Watters Primetime," where he talked about Spencer Pratt's mayoral run.

Bush, who is the host of "Hot Mics," said of Pratt: "Look, he’s for real. He won that debate flat out on NBC 4. It was last week he shocked a lot of people. His command of the facts was fantastic. His command of the room was fantastic. He showed a real ability to connect. He is relatable. He’s likable."

Adding: "He’s telling the truth. His only commitment is to tell the truth is for transparency. You talk about the NGOs. You talk about… everyone knows Los Angeles is literally pouring money into drains…And a billion dollars in debt every year is unbelievable."

The star continued: "He’s just saying I’m going to walk in, and I’m going to be transparent. I’m going to show you how the city works. I’m going to audit the city of Los Angeles. Isn’t it time? I think every local government should… let’s see an audit. I want to see the books. I want to know where everything is going. How do you blow it in one of the most beautiful cities in the entire world? It’s a dump in Los Angeles waters. It’s a dump. You drive around Los Angeles. You can’t believe it. It really is… its disgusting… the homeless factor and the drug factor."

Bush noted that people "want to call him MAGA, they want to call him all these things. No, you know who he represents? Angry Angelenos. People who have had enough of mismanagement in our government. Of the fact our city burns down…."

"This is a guy whose house burned down, and he said 'I'm going to step up and do something about it.' How many people b——h on Instagram [and] that’s their activism?" Bush asked.

"This guy said nah. I'm going to go in there and open the books, and we’re going to be transparent with the people of Los Angeles. He’s resonating. He’s for real. Believe it," he finished.

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari has been one of Pratt's most vocal celebrity supporters, sharing her enthusiasm over her "The Hills" co-star's mayoral run and framing him as an outsider willing to challenge the political establishment.

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"I think Spencer running for mayor is f------ genius," she said on the April 21 episode of her "Let’s Be Honest" podcast. "Because I think everyone in politics — I don’t care what side you’re on — everyone is corrupt."

"To get to that level, you have to play their game," she continued. It’s all an agenda, and I think their goal is to keep all of us divided. They want us fighting, and that’s why I don’t buy into any of it."

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Cavallari also addressed rumors that she was "MAHA," saying that while she supported making America healthy, she didn't identify with any particular side.

"That's why I love Spencer running for mayor because he is a real person who is going to call out the corruption," she said. "He is going to actually get s--- done. He is fired up because he lost his house, and he obviously has seen all the corruption in L.A."

Cavallari clarified that while she owns a condo in LA, she is full-time resident of Tennessee and therefore "can't speak to the specifics."

"I do know, every time I see him talking about what’s going on and all the corruption that he’s pointed out, he’s f------ spot on," the "Laguna Beach" alum continued. "I love that he is doing this, and most people in California that you talk to actually love it too. People are really excited. People are really fired up."

"I think gettin everyone who is not a politician in office in some capacity is the right move because the politicians don't give a s--- about you or me or anybody, they only care about themselves," she added.

Cavallari went on to say that she wished "everyone could just wake up" instead of fighting each other over different issues.

"We need to come together as a f------ society and be like, ‘F--- the politicians across the board.’ Can we please just be united? Can we please stop fighting about dumb s---?" she asked. "We're ending on that note. That was not my intention, but that’s how passionate I am about this. So vote for Spencer Pratt. Go f----- Spencer. This is what we need right now."

Audrina Patridge

Audrina Patridge is another one of Pratt's reality TV co-stars who are cheering him on in the race.

"I’m actually excited," Partridge told Us Weekly during an interview published May 1. "He impressed me. I listened to some of his interviews, and at first when I heard, I was like, ‘Wait, is he really doing it? Is it a joke? Is it real?’ But he is, and he is very intelligent, and I think that he would make a lot of change to L.A. and he would follow through with what he said."

"So I’m rooting for him," she said.

While Patridge can't vote for Pratt since she lives in Orange County, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum shared her hopes that he could help restore LA to the version of the city that she remembered experiencing in the past.

"He’s very smart. He knew how to work reality TV. I know politics is very different — but I mean, he seems very intelligent and is well-educated on what he needs to do," Patridge said. "Bring back L.A., what it was 15 years ago when it was fun to go out. It’s so different now."

Brody Jenner

Brody Jenner, who co-starred with Pratt in "The Princes of Malibu" and "The Hills," was one of his longtime friend's earliest supporters.

Shortly after Pratt announced his mayoral run, Jenner addressed the former reality star's critics in an Instagram Story post.

"Let me clear something up. Spencer Pratt graduated from USC with a bachelor's degree in political science. He's genuinely one of the smartest people I've ever met. He didn't 'end up' in reality TV, he chose it because he loved it and understood the opportunity," Jenner wrote.

"And for everyone out there saying he 'doesn't have a job,' that just shows how little they understand the industry," he continued. "Being on a television show, yes, even a so-called 'reality' show, is real work. The shooting schedules are long, intense, and often more demanding than many of the traditional jobs people love to look down on."

"Spencer isn't afraid to think differently or speak up, and that's exactly what this city needs. He has my vote, because at the very least, he has the backbone to stand up to career politicians who've done little to actually move Los Angeles forward," Jenner concluded.

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee was listed among the celebrity donors backing Pratt’s campaign, though she has not publicly commented on the race.

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Other high-profile names who have contributed to the campaign include "The Hills" alum Doug Reinhardt, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" producer Jeff Jenkins and professional poker player Rick Salomon, according to People magazine.

Adam Carolla

Adam Carolla has thrown his full support behind Pratt, repeatedly praising the former reality star and slamming his opponents.

On April 21, Pratt joined Carolla on his "The Adam Carolla Show" podcast for an episode titled "Spencer Pratt Gets Adam Carolla’s Endorsement for LA Mayor!"

During the episode, Pratt and Carolla discussed homelessness, crime and what they described as failed leadership in Los Angeles, while Pratt outlined his plans to "bring back common sense" to City Hall.

"We have a bunch of Marxist, socialist f----- r----ds who are tearing this city down," Carolla said.

Carolla later shared an photo of himself with Pratt on Instagram writing, This man is going to save LA. @spencerprat. has my full endorsement for mayor!"

Joanna Krupa

Joanna Krupa, a longtime animal rights activist, joined Pratt at a dog adoption event at the neighborhood dog bakery The Barkery Encino during which she shared her support for his campaign.

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star later shared an Instagram video from the event and explained why she was backing Pratt.

"I moved to Hollywood , California in 1999 to chase a dream…and I’ve never seen Los Angeles like this," she began her lengthy caption. "It's broken. I showed up to support Spencer Pratt for Mayor because this isn’t about politics anymore. It’s about real change."

"This isn’t about Democrat or Republican," Krupa continued. "This is the moment we all come together and fight for what’s right to save this beautiful city. He’s not a politician. He’s a real person who lost his home in the Palisades fire and instead of giving up, he’s fighting for this city."

"And in all my years in LA… he’s the first person I’ve seen run for office who actually cares about animals and wants to be their voice," the model added. "As an animal activist for over 20 years this matters. Because the animals need him. The rescue community needs him. These innocent lives have no voice.And for once… someone is willing to stand up for them. Most politicians don’t. That’s the truth. We need accountability. We need transparency. We need to stop the corruption and finally know where our tax money is going.Los Angeles deserves better."

"And for the first time in a long time… this feels like hope. Spencer is our hope and if we don’t fight for change now, we may not have the city we love left to fight for," Krupa concluded.

Nick Viall

"The Bachelor" star Nick Viall confirmed his support for Pratt early on in the race.

On Jan. 7, Pratt officially announced that he was running for Mayor of LA in an Instagram post.

"Yes, it’s official. Papers are filed and campaign is open: mayorpratt.com," Pratt wrote alongside a photo of himself signing campaign paperwork.

"You have my vote," Viall wrote in the comments.

DJ Kaskade

Ryan Gary Raddon, who is better known as the DJ Kaskade, supported Pratt's run in the comments section of the announcement post.

"let's go!" Raddon wrote.

Amber Rose

Amber Rose shared her hopes for Pratt's future achievements as mayor in a comment on one of the former reality star's Instagram posts.

"Homelessness is not a business. Mental illness is not a business. Addiction is not a business. The grift ends when I’m mayor, and we will enforce the law," Pratt wrote on March 22 alongside a clip from his appearance on KTLA's "Inside CA Politics."

Heather McDonald

Heather McDonald faced backlash from other celebrities when she shared her support for Pratt following his debate against Bass and Raman.

"Watching @spencerpratt in the mayoral debate! Let’s Go Spencer! @spencerpratt spencerpratt #la #decision2026 #juicyscoop #savela," the actress and comedian wrote on X.

"Heather, d--n." Yvette Nicole Brown commented, adding a broken heart emoji.

"Girl, seriously. WTF?!? So embarrassed for you.," "Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk chimed in.

Holly Robinson Peete also expressed her disappointment under McDonald's post, leaving a face-palming emoji.

Stephanie Pratt

Pratt's sister Stephanie Pratt has been one of his most outspoken critics during his mayoral run, publicly urging Angelenos not to vote for her brother.

In February, Pratt, who also starred on "The Hills," voiced her concerns about her brother's campaign and shared her doubts about his intentions.

In a series of posts shared on X, Stephanie noted that Spencer was a vital asset to the community more than one year after the devastating LA wildfires.

However, she assured her followers that Pratt was simply trying to stay relevant and drum up interest in his memoir "The Guy You Loved to Hate," which was released in January.

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"Spencer has done great work for the palisades," Stephanie wrote. "But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor. A vote for him is a vote for stupidity."

She continued, "He's just trying to stay famous and sell his memoir don't be fooled."

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Yvette Nicole Brown

In addition to her comment on McDonald's post, Yvette Nicole Brown also expressed her dismay over Pratt's run on Threads.

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On April 24, the "Community" star reposted a People magazine article about how Pratt's campaign donations had surpassed those of Bass.

"This nation is unserious and has learned nothing," she wrote.