'Landman' star Ali Larter wows in 'stunning' selfies as she shows off rugged mountain lifestyle

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Ali Larter is enjoying spring in the mountains.

In a new Instagram dump, the 50-year-old actress stunned in a series of photos, featuring her in a white button-down collared shirt and big black sunglasses.

"Spring has sprung in the mountains!" she captioned the post.

The actress accessorized the look with a diamond necklace and bold lipstick as she posed looking down at the camera with the sun shining behind her.

ALI LARTER LEAVES LITTLE TO IMAGINATION IN SHEER BURGUNDY OUTFIT AT LONDON 'LANDMAN' PREMIERE

Another photo showcases her blue eyes, as she took off the sunglasses and looked straight into the camera with her hand in her hair.

Many famous faces sang the actress's praises in the comments section, with Michelle Monaghan writing, "and look how gorgeous it is with u in it! 🙌," and Jessica Alba adding, "and she's stunning."

Also included in the carousel of photos was pictures of Larter hiking with her dogs. She posted a selfie of her smiling while out in nature with her fluffy black dog behind her, and a video of her dogs relaxing in a small creek along the trail.

For her hike, the actress opted for a tan long-sleeve shirt, headphones and black sunglasses.

"And the most beautiful woman is.......Miss Ali Larter," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "The most beautiful of all. ❤️" A third asked "How do you like living in Idaho?"

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The "Landman" star previously spoke to Fox News Digital in November 2025 about her decision to move to Idaho with her family, explaining they originally intended to stay there for two months during the pandemic, thinking that by then, "schools would be reopened in California, and they weren't," but they were open in Idaho.

"So we were able to put our 6-year-old daughter in kindergarten for the spring semester and that was a huge thing for us because we just wanted her to be around other children and have that kindergarten experience."

She went on to explain that while living there they were able to spend "a tremendous amount of time together as a family" and realized after coming back to Los Angeles, that the rat race found in a big city was not for them, adding, "We just didn’t want to do that. We want to be with our children."

When speaking with Jesse Tyler Ferguson on his "Dinner’s on Me" podcast in January, the "Legally Blonde" star expanded on that idea, saying she and her husband mainly chose to move to the northwest to put their "kids first."

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"We love being with our children, so a lot of the people that we spend time with are our children’s — the parents of the children [who are their kids’ friends]," she explained.

She continued, "We’re not in it just like doing adult dinners. We love when the house is packed with families and children are running around. So, that’s what we really saw there."

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