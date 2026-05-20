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'Dutton Ranch' star Cole Hauser reveals rattlesnake discovery that shut down production during Texas shoot

Hauser told Kelly Clarkson a director found 40 to 50 rattlesnakes at one location during a night shoot in Fort Worth area

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
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Cole Hauser says Montana roots helped shape his connection to Rip Wheeler Video

Cole Hauser says Montana roots helped shape his connection to Rip Wheeler

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Filming in the rugged Texas terrain can have its flaws, at least according to "Dutton Ranch" star Cole Hauser.

During a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the 51-year-old actor — who was joined by co-star Kelly Reilly — opened up about the common safety concern that once shut down production early.

"Eight months, 3,400 rattlesnakes in fact," Hauser told Clarkson, who brought up the startling rattlesnake population in Fort Worth, Texas.

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Cole Hauser standing at Paramount Network's Yellowstone season 5B premiere in New York City

Cole Hauser said the "Dutton Ranch" cast and crew have encountered 3400 rattlesnakes within eight months.  (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Paramount)

"Weren't you filming down somewhere I know there was like a [rattlesnake] den," Reilly asked Hauser.

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"That particular location we were at, we actually were going to go from there at night and got turned away. Christina [director/cinematographer] found like, I don't know, 40 or 50 rattlesnakes."

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler standing in Dutton Ranch

Kelly Reilly portrays Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler in episode 8 of season 1 of "Dutton Ranch." (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

This isn't the first time a cast member from Taylor Sheridan's productions has dealt with harsh filming conditions.

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During an appearance on the LA Times podcast, "In Conversation: The Madison," Michelle Pfeiffer — who stars as Stacy Clyburn in Sheridan's latest Paramount+ TV show — opened up about working around the brutal filming conditions in Montana and Texas.

"You may as well be in a tent because, you know, there is no bathroom," Pfeiffer said of filming scenes in the open terrain. "Even the outhouse is not real. So there's no AC, there's no plumbing, there isn't anything. But it is breakthtakingly glorious."

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"It took a while [to get used to] because they built that cabin. It was all a little bit rushed for everyone and so there weren't certain accommodations set up," she later said. "We didn't really have trailers there because they were shooting 360 [degrees]. So, they couldn't have a bunch of trailers around."

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn standing on a hillside overlooking a valley in The Madison series

Michelle Pfeiffer portrays Stacy Clyburn in episode 5 of season 1 of the Paramount+ series "The Madison." (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

"There was really no place for us to sit," she continued. "There was no bathroom nearby. There was no food. And in the winter, it was cold. It was like, 'Could we have a heater?' And in the summer, it was like, 'Could I get an umbrella because the sun's really intense?' It took us about halfway through to figure all of that out."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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