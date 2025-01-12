California Wildfires: Heidi Montag skyrockets to No. 1 on iTunes after losing Pacific Palisades home

Reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt might have lost their beloved Pacific Palisades home to the destructive California wildfires that continue to wreak havoc on the city of Los Angeles, but they certainly haven't lost their fans.

In an effort to support the couple, fans catapulted Montag's debut album, released in 2010, to the top of the iTunes charts, where at the time of publishing, it had secured the No. 1 spot for both song and album.

On Friday, days after his home had burned to the ground, Pratt acknowledged a rising interest in his wife's music. "Best news I've had in a week – which isn't saying much. Thank you to everyone streaming Montag's album, 'Superficial.' First time ever, top 50 on iTunes right now," he told his devout TikTok followers.

When the album was released 15 years ago, the second single, "Superficial," didn't chart.

Hours after his initial TikTok video, the album hit No. 2 on the iTunes charts, much to Pratt's glee. "Anyone that hasn't gone to iTunes, just do it now. Let's go to number 1," Pratt said in exhilaration. "We'll get the screenshot, she'll be a famous pop star for when her kids are grown up. She'll be in the history books," he joked. "They won't know it's because our house burned down, and we have no possessions and people are just trying to support us. They'll just be like, ‘Wow! My mom was a pop superstar that was number 1 on the charts.’"

In the span of 12 hours, Pratt posted more than four dozen videos to TikTok, responding to fans and haters alike.

"Let's be clear. If I seem like the most unhinged, crashing out person on this whole app, I am. Let's just get that frickin' clear. I have lost my mind," he told the camera, admitting all he could think about were all the reckless purchases he'd made over the years. "I am keeping it together here, 'cause I have two kids and I wanna frickin' have them go to college and have a frickin' life, okay? So this is crashing out at its finest, OK?"

"The Hills" stars have two sons together: Gunnar, 7 and Ryker, 2.

In another video, Pratt said, "I have been ‘faking it till you make it’ since 2007. Guess what? Faking it till you make it, doesn't make it. Especially when everything burns down."

Last week, Montag and Pratt confirmed that their multimillion-dollar home in the Pacific Palisades was lost to the fire. Some of the first celebrities to announce they had been evacuated, the couple was able to see their home being destroyed in real-time, thanks to security cameras on the property.

A representative for the couple did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Palisades Fire is only 11% contained. The Eaton and Hurst fires continue to burn, although the latter is 89% contained.

