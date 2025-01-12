Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

California Wildfires: Heidi Montag skyrockets to No. 1 on iTunes after losing Pacific Palisades home

Montag's 2010 album 'Superficial' currently holds the No. 1 spot on iTunes for songs and albums

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Pacific Palisades resident rips LA mayor for overseas trip as wildfires rage: 'Where were you?' Video

Pacific Palisades resident rips LA mayor for overseas trip as wildfires rage: 'Where were you?'

Rachel Darvish, who was forced to evacuate from Pacific Palisades, joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the 'surreal' moment she saw the flames and why she blames the LA mayor for her response to the disaster. 

Reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt might have lost their beloved Pacific Palisades home to the destructive California wildfires that continue to wreak havoc on the city of Los Angeles, but they certainly haven't lost their fans.

In an effort to support the couple, fans catapulted Montag's debut album, released in 2010, to the top of the iTunes charts, where at the time of publishing, it had secured the No. 1 spot for both song and album.

On Friday, days after his home had burned to the ground, Pratt acknowledged a rising interest in his wife's music. "Best news I've had in a week – which isn't saying much. Thank you to everyone streaming Montag's album, 'Superficial.' First time ever, top 50 on iTunes right now," he told his devout TikTok followers. 

Screenshots of Heidi Montag's song "Superficial" and album "Superficial" as #1 song and album on iTunes chart

Heidi Montag's 2010 album "Superficial" catapulted to the top of the iTunes charts following her and husband Spencer Pratt's rally on social media to stream her work. (iTunes Store)

When the album was released 15 years ago, the second single, "Superficial," didn't chart.

Hours after his initial TikTok video, the album hit No. 2 on the iTunes charts, much to Pratt's glee. "Anyone that hasn't gone to iTunes, just do it now. Let's go to number 1," Pratt said in exhilaration. "We'll get the screenshot, she'll be a famous pop star for when her kids are grown up. She'll be in the history books," he joked. "They won't know it's because our house burned down, and we have no possessions and people are just trying to support us. They'll just be like, ‘Wow! My mom was a pop superstar that was number 1 on the charts.’"

Heidi Montag in a black dress and platinum blonde hair smiles as she walks into her album release party

Heidi Montag arrives to the listening party of her album in West Hollywood in 2009. (Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

In the span of 12 hours, Pratt posted more than four dozen videos to TikTok, responding to fans and haters alike.

"Let's be clear. If I seem like the most unhinged, crashing out person on this whole app, I am. Let's just get that frickin' clear. I have lost my mind," he told the camera, admitting all he could think about were all the reckless purchases he'd made over the years. "I am keeping it together here, 'cause I have two kids and I wanna frickin' have them go to college and have a frickin' life, okay? So this is crashing out at its finest, OK?"

"The Hills" stars have two sons together: Gunnar, 7 and Ryker, 2.

In another video, Pratt said, "I have been ‘faking it till you make it’ since 2007. Guess what? Faking it till you make it, doesn't make it. Especially when everything burns down."

Last week, Montag and Pratt confirmed that their multimillion-dollar home in the Pacific Palisades was lost to the fire. Some of the first celebrities to announce they had been evacuated, the couple was able to see their home being destroyed in real-time, thanks to security cameras on the property.

Screenshot of Spencer Pratt's security camera footage showing his home impacted by the fire

Spencer Pratt shared imagery from his security cameras, showing his Pacific Palisades home engulfed in flames. (Spencer Pratt Snapchat)

A screenshot of Spencer Pratt's Snapchat story showing his children's room had burned in the shape of a heart

Spencer Pratt shared how his home was impacted by the Palisades Fire. (Spencer Pratt Snapchat)

A representative for the couple did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Palisades Fire is only 11% contained. The Eaton and Hurst fires continue to burn, although the latter is 89% contained.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

