White House calls The Chicks' Natalie Maines a 'despicable nobody' after singer's vulgar attack on Trump

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The White House is firing back after The Chicks' singer Natalie Maines launched a vulgar social media attack against President Donald Trump.

Maines sparked controversy this week after posting a profanity-filled rant targeting Trump, accusing the president of destroying democracy in an Instagram post.

"Natalie Maines is a despicable nobody who clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted her peanut-sized brain," a White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

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Maines' original post read, "Our democracy is disappearing right before our eyes. This fugly slut is using your gas money to pay the insurrectionists. But don’t worry about it. I’m sure posting selfies will fix everything."

She added, "My last post that called him a fugly slut got removed. We’ll see how long this one lasts. Repost and help the message live."

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The singer’s comments immediately generated a flood of reactions across social media, with some applauding her for continuing to speak out while others accused her of being divisive and out of touch.

"[She’ll] never learn... She ruined her entire bands life by running her mouth about her political beliefs on a stage shes paid to display her talent on, not her political beliefs," one critic wrote on X.

Another user told Maines, "He’s not going anywhere!! He is your president!! His voters have no regrets!"

"Like she’s somebody! I used to like her music until she started broadcasting her opinions on the open stage. We don’t want to hear it. You all have no idea nor do you care how the middle class live and survive. Stick to your art," another comment read.

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Other supporters defended Maines’ comments, saying, "OG’s know this isn’t an out of left field opinion from you. And you’re still [100%] correct."

"You been preachin’ truths from the start! Keep preachin’!," another commenter added.

One fan praised Maines’ willingness to remain outspoken despite criticism, writing, "Thanks for this Nat. [Saluting your] bravery. coming back here is brutal ... the heaviness and anxiety. but we live to fight another day."

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Maines for comment.

Maines has never shied away from political controversy.

In 2003, while performing in London shortly before the Iraq War began, the singer famously told concertgoers she was "ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas," referring to President George W. Bush.

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The backlash was brutal at the time, particularly within country music circles, with many radio stations pulling the band's music from rotation and some fans publicly destroying their albums in protest.