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White House calls The Chicks' Natalie Maines a 'despicable nobody' after singer's vulgar attack on Trump

The Chicks singer previously sparked backlash in 2003 for criticizing President Bush before the Iraq War

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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The White House is firing back after The Chicks' singer Natalie Maines launched a vulgar social media attack against President Donald Trump.

Maines sparked controversy this week after posting a profanity-filled rant targeting Trump, accusing the president of destroying democracy in an Instagram post.

"Natalie Maines is a despicable nobody who clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted her peanut-sized brain," a White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

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Split photo of Donald Trump speaks at the White House; Natalie Maines performs onstage at Glastonbury Festival.

The White House fired back at The Chicks' Natalie Maines after she posted a profanity-filled social media rant targeting President Donald Trump. (Alex Brandon-Pool / Getty Images; Harry Durrant / Getty Images)

Maines' original post read, "Our democracy is disappearing right before our eyes. This fugly slut is using your gas money to pay the insurrectionists. But don’t worry about it. I’m sure posting selfies will fix everything."

She added, "My last post that called him a fugly slut got removed. We’ll see how long this one lasts. Repost and help the message live."

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President Donald Trump

Maines received several comments on her post about Trump, some supportive and others critical. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

The singer’s comments immediately generated a flood of reactions across social media, with some applauding her for continuing to speak out while others accused her of being divisive and out of touch.

"[She’ll] never learn... She ruined her entire bands life by running her mouth about her political beliefs on a stage shes paid to display her talent on, not her political beliefs," one critic wrote on X.

Another user told Maines, "He’s not going anywhere!! He is your president!! His voters have no regrets!"

"Like she’s somebody! I used to like her music until she started broadcasting her opinions on the open stage. We don’t want to hear it. You all have no idea nor do you care how the middle class live and survive. Stick to your art," another comment read.

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Emily Robison, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire of The Chicks singing the national anthem on stage.

Emily Robison, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire of The Chicks are seen at the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago, Ill. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Other supporters defended Maines’ comments, saying, "OG’s know this isn’t an out of left field opinion from you. And you’re still [100%] correct."

"You been preachin’ truths from the start! Keep preachin’!," another commenter added.

One fan praised Maines’ willingness to remain outspoken despite criticism, writing, "Thanks for this Nat. [Saluting your] bravery. coming back here is brutal ... the heaviness and anxiety. but we live to fight another day."

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Maines for comment.

President George W. Bush standing behind a podium looking left with Dixie Chicks smiling nearby

The Chicks' singer drew massive backlash more than two decades ago for criticizing then President George W. Bush during the lead-up to the Iraq War. (Brendan Smialowski/KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images)

Maines has never shied away from political controversy.

In 2003, while performing in London shortly before the Iraq War began, the singer famously told concertgoers she was "ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas," referring to President George W. Bush.

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The backlash was brutal at the time, particularly within country music circles, with many radio stations pulling the band's music from rotation and some fans publicly destroying their albums in protest.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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