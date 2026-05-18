Pete Davidson under fire after ex likes comment accusing him of ‘insanely loser behavior’ after welcoming baby

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Pete Davidson’s split from Elsie Hewitt got messier after the model appeared to suggest she’s raising their baby daughter alone.

Hewitt sparked questions about the former couple’s co-parenting dynamic after suggesting in a TikTok video that she was handling both parenting and financial responsibilities on her own following their breakup. The drama escalated after Hewitt liked and commented back to users.

A source close to both Davidson and the model told Fox News Digital that Hewitt's posts were very confusing because they're "simply not true."

"Pete is nothing but supportive of her and the baby, both financially and physically," the insider added. "He really wants the best for her."

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Hewitt seemingly claimed Davidson was not participating in co-parenting at all following their split in a TikTok video shared Saturday. The model began her video by firing back at comments over her appearance in recent paparazzi photos before claiming she was taking on parenting duties by herself.

"That's not what I'm thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I'm doing it on my own, which is hard," Hewitt said.

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The TikTok sparked further speculation after Hewitt replied to comments specifically about co-parenting.

"I hope you don't mean you're doing the financial part alone... that would be insane given the circumstances," a user commented. "You seem like a lovely person and a wonderful mother! We're all rooting for you."

Hewitt responded in a since-deleted comment, "I am :)."

Hewitt also liked a comment from another user that read, "Sorry but not staying with your partner when they are [post partum] is insanely loser behavior. This is THE most vulnerable time in a woman's life."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for both Davidson and Hewitt.

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Davidson and Hewitt were first romantically linked in March 2025. The new couple made their first red carpet appearance in May 2025 and revealed they were expecting a child together a few months later.

The two welcomed their daughter Scottie in December before calling it quits by May. Shortly after the birth of their daughter, reports surfaced that the two were struggling to adjust to parenthood.

"They're not getting along right now," a source told People magazine after the couple's split was revealed. "They were already struggling a bit while Elsie was pregnant. Things just happened so quickly between them, and they didn't know each other very well."

The insider added that Hewitt and Davidson were "trying to work through" how they'll "be able to co-parent" as they navigate their split.

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