James Franco rides Sylvester Stallone's 'Rambo' legacy back into Hollywood after scandal: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly a decade after sexual misconduct allegations derailed his Hollywood career, James Franco is inching back into the spotlight, this time with the backing of one of action cinema’s most recognizable franchises.

Industry experts told Fox News Digital that Franco’s casting in the "Rambo" universe reflects Hollywood’s long-running playbook for controversial stars: lie low, rebuild quietly and return once the outrage cools.

"This isn’t Hollywood opening the door for James Franco, it’s Lionsgate testing the lock," Aaron Evans, founder of corporate and strategic communications firm Story Group, told Fox News Digital.

Experts agreed this move isn't necessarily celebratory, it's strategic.

JAMES FRANCO BREAKS SILENCE ON SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS, ALCOHOL AND SEX ADDICTION

"Franco’s return tells you Hollywood believes enough time has passed to test the market, which is very different from declaring the controversy over," crisis and reputation management expert Dave Quast added.

Hollywood seems to have a long history of distancing itself from controversial figures during periods of intense scrutiny before gradually welcoming them back once public criticism fades. Image and reputation management expert Steve Honig told Fox News Digital that if someone showed remorse, accepted some level of accountability and, figuratively speaking, "kissed the ring," there is often a pathway to slowly re-enter the industry.

"In many cases, redemption in Hollywood is less about achieving forgiveness and more about convincing the industry and audiences that the controversy no longer outweighs the individual’s value, talent or marketability," Honig, founder of The Honig Company, explained.

BILL MURRAY WAS 'DEVASTATED' BY MISCONDUCT CLAIMS THAT SHUT DOWN MOVIE, DIRECTOR AZIZ ANSARI SAYS

Franco faced controversy head-on in 2018 after five women came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct in a Los Angeles Times exposé. Two of the women, who were students of an acting school run by Franco, sued the "Pineapple Express" star in 2019. Franco settled the lawsuit in 2021 with a $2.2 million payout, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He later addressed the allegations and admitted he slept with students of his school during an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Podcast."

"In 2018, there were some complaints about me and an article about me, and at that moment I just thought, 'I'm gonna be quiet. I'm gonna pause,'" Franco said at the time. "Did not seem like the right time to say anything. There were people that were upset with me, and I needed to listen."

He acknowledged that he had "been doing a lot of work."

"I was in recovery before for substance abuse," Franco noted. "There were some issues that I had to deal with that were also related to addiction. And so I've really used my recovery background to kind of start examining this and changing who I was."

Since then, Franco has landed roles in a handful of European or independent film projects, including "Karantina," "Hey Joe" and "Squali." He reappeared at Cannes this year after working on the action thriller "Foster."

The 48-year-old actor told Deadline he's been focused on living a "positive life" in the wake of the sexual misconduct scandal.

"I just try to be the best person I can be," Franco said. "I think I was put on this planet to make movies. I try to make movies the best I can, and it’s kinda like all I can do."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

As Franco looks to get back into mainstream movie, industry experts told Fox News Digital that his "John Rambo" casting may also benefit from the built-in protection that comes with joining an established franchise closely tied to Sylvester Stallone and a loyal fan base.

"Putting Franco inside the Rambo universe gives him some protection because the franchise is bigger than the casting controversy," Quast explained. "Rambo comes with decades of audience loyalty, and that kind of legacy can soften the landing for a controversial actor because the story isn’t being sold on star power alone."

One expert argued Stallone’s involvement may be the biggest reason Franco’s return is unlikely to spark major backlash among the franchise’s core audience. Stallone is an executive producer on the movie, according to IMDb.

"Stallone is doing more work here than people realize," Evans noted. "Attaching Franco to Rambo is a vouch from one of the last unapologetically American leading men in Hollywood. The cultural left was never going to forgive Franco. Stallone's blessing tells the rest of the audience the casting is fine. He won't take blowback because his fans are the audience for this movie, and they don't grade on that curve."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Quast argued Stallone could still face some blowback because "Rambo" is so closely tied to the actor’s identity, adding that "fans will assume a casting decision this visible had his blessing."

"The risk is probably manageable, but when your name is tied that closely to a franchise, you do not get to enjoy the credit without also owning some of the criticism," he added.

Industry experts said Franco’s casting may ultimately test how willing audiences are to embrace controversial stars years after backlash fades.

"This is a temperature check more than a victory lap for Franco," Quast, founder of EDQ Strategies, told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Industry forgiveness and public forgiveness are not the same thing," Evans added. "The industry forgave Franco the day a studio agreed to write him into a budget. The public will decide based on whether his performance gives them a reason to root for him again.

"That's the actual story here, not Franco, and not even Rambo," he continued. "It's whether Hollywood has figured out a quieter, faster way to bring people back without ever asking the public to weigh in. Looks like the answer is yes — or at least they are trying it out."