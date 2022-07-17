Miles Teller is a rising star that has gained more popularity with his recent role in "Top Gun: Maverick." His career really started to take off after starring in the movie “Whiplash” in 2014, but Teller reached even higher celebrity status after portraying Rooster in the 2022 “Top Gun” sequel alongside Tom Cruise. Teller has also gained popularity in the social media world once his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller started posting videos of the Hollywood heartthrob on TikTok with the hashtag “TellerTok.”

Teller was born on February 20, 1987 in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, to Mike Teller and Merry Flowers. The first movie Teller ever starred in was in 2010, in a movie called “Rabbit Hole.” Shortly after, he was in a “Footloose” remake where he played Willard and then “Project X” in 2012.

In 2013, Teller was in “The Spectacular Now,” opposite Shailene Woodley, an actress he would go on to star in three more movies with and remain friends with to this day. After that came “21 & Over” followed by the very popular “Whiplash,” where he played a young drummer named Andrew who plays for a very intense instructor named Fletcher, played by J.K. Simmons.

In 2014, Teller starred in “That Awkward Moment,” with Zac Efron and Michael B. Jordan. After that, Teller started his journey in the “Divergent” trilogy as the unpredictable character of Peter. There was a total of three movies, “Divergent,” “Insurgent” and “Allegiant” that were all based off the popular books by Veronica Roth that starred Woodley, Theo James and Kate Winslet.

In between “Divergent” movies Teller was in “Two Night Stand” and “Fantastic Four.” In 2016, he starred in “Get a Job,” “War Dogs” and “Bleed for This,” followed by “Thank You for Your Service” and “Only the Brave” in 2017. He also had a few television roles in the shows “Too Old to Die Young” and “The Offer.”

Teller landed a huge role in the movie “Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to the original 1986 movie. Teller played Lt. Bradley “Rooster“ Bradshaw, son of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw from the original film. The 2022 sequel made over $1 billion in the worldwide box office and there could be a third "Top Gun" movie coming in the future. Teller told Entertainment Tonight that it is all up to Cruise and that there have been talks about another movie.

Teller has been married to his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller since 2019. The model is known for sharing videos of her husband and their relationship on TikTok with the hashtag “TellerTok.” Teller has gone viral, even though he himself doesn’t have the app thanks to his millions of fans and their love for him and for Sperry.