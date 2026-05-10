Union-funded anti-Spencer Pratt ad sparks backlash as critics say it could help him

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A political advertisement opposing Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is drawing attention online as critics argue the messaging could ultimately benefit the former reality TV star instead of hurt his campaign.

The ad, which has circulated widely on X in recent days, attacks Spencer Pratt over homelessness, policing and public employee unions while urging voters to reject the Republican candidate.

"Republican Spencer Pratt is the last thing Los Angeles needs for mayor," the speaker in the video says. "Pratt opposes using taxpayer money to build brand new houses for unhoused neighbors, saying it's time for the homeless to get help or get out.

"Pratt thinks L.A. needs thousands more police officers rather than more social workers, and Republican Spencer Pratt thinks public employee unions should have less power, not more," the ad continued. "LA is on the right track and needs to stay the course. Vote no on Republican Spencer Pratt."

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Los Angeles Ethics Commission filings show the ad was funded by an independent expenditure committee called "LA Unions Opposed to Spencer Pratt for Mayor 2026," which is sponsored by the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO.

The group reported spending $221,000 on digital advertising opposing Spencer Pratt in a Form 496 filing.

The tone and framing of the ad quickly sparked reaction online, with some users suggesting the criticisms could resonate with voters frustrated by conditions in Los Angeles rather than weaken Spencer Pratt’s campaign.

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Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, amplified the video on X, writing, "This attack ad could well elect Pratt."

Some users on X also mocked the ad’s messaging. One user wrote, "This is supposed to be an attack ad??? Lolol." Another wrote, "Wow even @UnrigLA is running ads supporting Spencer Pratt. This is such an incredible ad supporting Spencer Pratt!!!"

Fox News Digital has reached out to Spencer Pratt’s campaign and the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor for comment.

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The ad comes as Pratt’s mayoral bid has gained attention following his performance in a recent debate, where he drew notice for his blunt criticisms of city leadership and policy priorities, including the handling of homelessness and crime.

Pratt has emphasized issues such as homelessness, public safety and government spending throughout his campaign, positioning himself as a political outsider challenging the status quo in Los Angeles and drawing support from voters dissatisfied with current leadership.

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Independent expenditure committees are prohibited from coordinating with candidates and are commonly used by outside groups to influence elections, according to the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission.