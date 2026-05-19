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'Baywatch' star Brooks Nader's conservative parents banned bikinis growing up as she slips into red swimsuit

The SI model plays Selene, a captain of the Zuma Beach Lifeguards, in FOX's revival premiering January 2027

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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‘Baywatch’ star Brooks Nader recalls growing up under strict swimsuit rules Video

‘Baywatch’ star Brooks Nader recalls growing up under strict swimsuit rules

Brooks Nader tells Fox News Digital about growing up with conservative parents who banned two-piece bikinis and reveals why her "Baywatch" swimsuit gets the family seal of approval.

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Brooks Nader is diving headfirst into "Baywatch," but the biggest shock may be who approves most — her conservative parents.

The Sports Illustrated model and actress revealed her family, who banned bikinis growing up, is fully on board with the reboot’s iconic red swimsuit.

Nader turned heads at the 2026 FOX Upfront in New York City, where she promoted FOX’s highly anticipated "Baywatch" reboot and revealed the hilarious reason her family actually approves of her new role.

FIRST LOOK AT BROOKS NADER AND CAST IN ICONIC 'BAYWATCH' RED SWIMSUITS AS FILMING KICKS OFF FOR REBOOT

Brooks Nader posing at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City

Brooks Nader told Fox News Digital slipping into the iconic red ‘Baywatch’ swimsuit still feels unreal as she prepares to star in the FOX reboot premiering January 2027. (Stephanie Augello/Variety)

"Well, they're pumped about ‘Baywatch’ because it's a one-piece [swimsuit] — we weren't allowed to wear two-piece bikinis growing up," Nader told Fox News Digital on the red carpet. "So they're like, ‘You're following the family rules. You're wearing a one-piece [swimsuit]. So, we're all good.’"

"Well, they're pumped about ‘Baywatch’ because it's a one-piece [swimsuit] — we weren't allowed to wear two-piece bikinis growing up." 

— Brooks Nader

Nader stars as Selene, one of the captains of the Zuma Beach Lifeguards, in FOX’s modern revival of the iconic series that made Pamela Anderson a global sex symbol in the 1990s.

Brooks Nader in a red dress at the 2026 FOX Upfronts in New York in May.

Nader walked the red carpet in a red minidress with a halter neckline. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Nader said slipping into that legendary red suit still feels unreal.

"I mean, I cry every time I put the red suit on, because I'm like, ‘This is my work uniform! What?’" she quipped. "And the wildest [reaction]? Maybe my sisters’ raging jealousy when I put it on and rub it in their faces."

PAMELA ANDERSON SAYS WOMEN AREN’T ‘JUST THE WILD ANIMAL BETWEEN THE SHEETS’ AS SHE FIGHTS SEX SYMBOL STATUS

Livvy Dunne and Brooks Nader posing on the red carpet at New York City Center

Livvy Dunne and Brooks Nader attend the Fox Upfront 2026 red carpet at New York City Center in New York City on May 11, 2026. (Ben Hider/FOX)

The original "Baywatch" dominated television from 1989 to 1999 and featured stars including David Hasselhoff, Anderson, Carmen Electra, Nicole Eggert and Donna D’Errico.

Nader admitted she felt the pressure of carrying on that legacy — especially when it comes to Anderson.

WATCH: ‘BAYWATCH’ STAR BROOKS NADER RECALLS GROWING UP UNDER STRICT SWIMSUIT RULES

‘Baywatch’ star Brooks Nader recalls growing up under strict swimsuit rules Video

"I mean absolutely," she said when asked whether she'd be stepping into "big shoes." 

"Pamela Anderson was the muse of all muses, and she's been on my vision board forever. So, we're going to pay homage to Pam and all the muses of ‘Baywatch’ to the best of our ability. Big shoes to fill. Huge."

Pamela Anderson standing in a red swimsuit as C.J. Parker in Baywatch

Pamela Anderson appears in a red swimsuit as C.J. Parker in the 1989 television series "Baywatch." (The Baywatch Company/Getty Images)

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FOX is aiming to introduce the beloved beach drama to a new generation.

Alongside Nader, influencers Noah Beck and Livvy Dunne are also joining the reboot in different capacities — a move Nader believes will only expand the show’s reach.

Livvy Dunne, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, Shay Mitchell and Brooks Nader posing on the red carpet at New York City Center

Livvy Dunne, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, Shay Mitchell and Brooks Nader attend the FOX Upfront Red Carpet at New York City Center in New York, N.Y., on May 11, 2026. (John Nacion/Variety)

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"It is the most exciting thrill of a lifetime," she said about the project. "I feel like there's so much anticipation and everyone has to wait until January, but I think it's only going to build, the momentum is going to build."

The reboot announcement has already generated significant buzz online, with longtime fans eager to see how the modernized version honors the original while introducing fresh faces and storylines.

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For Nader, however, the experience still feels surreal — especially knowing that the same red swimsuit once worn by Anderson is now part of her everyday wardrobe.

FOX’s "Baywatch" is scheduled to premiere in January 2027.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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