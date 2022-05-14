Kim Kardashian is an entrepreneur, social media influencer, model, aspiring lawyer and television personality. She starred on the hit E! show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" ("KUWTK") alongside her sisters, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and their momager, Kris Jenner. Kardashian was born on October 21, 1980 to Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian, an attorney who was best known for his defense in O.J. Simpson’s murder trial.

Kardashian grew up in Los Angeles, California and begun her rise to fame in 2007, when her sex tape with Ray J, "Kim Kardashian, Superstar" ended up on the internet. That same year, the show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" began and ran for 20 seasons. The Kardashian family now stars on what they have called "an enhanced version of 'KUWTK'," on Hulu called "The Kardashians."

Kardashian has started numerous businesses, her most notable being KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance, Skims and Dash. In addition to her businesses, Kardashian is following in her father's footsteps and is pursuing a law degree. She is determined to help free prisoners who she believes have been wrongfully accused and hopes to open her own firm.

Kardashian is also known for sharing photos of her kids, sisters, celebrity friends and fashion on her Instagram. The style icon has sported a variety of looks and has made many Met Gala appearances showcasing highly talked about pieces. She has worn everything from Marilyn Monroe's dress to an all black leather outfit that covered her entire body, including her face.

Kardashian was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000-2004 and professional basketball player Kris Humphries from 2011-2013. She filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February 2021 after getting married in 2014. They share four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Most recently, Kardashian has been linked to comedian and actor Pete Davidson.