Michelle Pfeiffer says there was ‘no bathroom’ and ‘no food’ on ‘The Madison' set

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In order to get the shot, actors are often forced to rough it out on set — including Golden Globe Award-winning actress Michelle Pfeiffer.

During an appearance on the LA Times podcast, "In Conversation: The Madison," the 67-year-old actress — who stars as Stacy Clyburn in Tyler Sheridan's latest Paramount+ TV show — opened up about working around the brutal filming conditions in Montana and Texas.

"You may as well be in a tent because, you know, there is no bathroom," Pfeiffer said of filming scenes in the open terrain. "Even the outhouse is not real. So there's no AC, there's no plumbing, there isn't anything. But it is breakthtakingly glorious."

"It took a while [to get used to] because they built that cabin. It was all a little bit rushed for everyone and so there weren't certain accommodations set up," she later said. "We didn't really have a trailers there because they were shooting 360 [degrees]. So, they couldn't have a bunch of trailers around."

MICHELLE PFEIFFER AND KURT RUSSELL REVEALED IN FIRST IMAGES FROM 'YELLOWSTONE' SPINOFF 'THE MADISON'

"There was really no place for us to sit," she continued. "There was no bathroom nearby. There was no food. And in the winter, it was cold. It was like, 'Could we have a heater?' And in the summer, it was like, 'Could I get an umbrella because the sun's really intense?' It took us about halfway through to figure all of that out."

Pfeiffer's character Stacy is the matriarch of a wealthy New York City family who makes a life-changing decision after suffering a devastating tragedy in the first episode. Following their loss, Stacy and her family leave Manhattan behind for the rural Madison River Valley region of Montana in an effort to recover.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in March, Pfeiffer explained that taking on the project was a "big leap of faith" for her since [creator Tyler Sheridan] did not have a script for the series as he wanted to cast first and write later.

MICHELLE PFEIFFER LEADS ‘YELLOWSTONE’ SPINOFF ‘THE MADISON’: WHAT TO KNOW

"[Tyler] wanted to know who Stacy was before he started writing. I wanted to know who Stacy is before I committed. And so we went back and forth like that for a little while, and it became clear to me I wasn’t going to win this battle," Pfeiffer said. "So I asked Helen Mirren [who previously starred in Sheridan's "Yellowstone" spin-off "1923"] to speak to me about her experience."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Pfeiffer said she consulted Mirren because she had to "know something concrete about this guy, this project."

"And she just glowed; she couldn’t say enough nice things," Pfeiffer recalled of Mirren. "She said the scripts were great, the productions were perfect. She was having the time of her life; she loved Montana. So I took a big leap of faith, and I committed. I thought, 'Well, the guy has a pretty darn good track record.'"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Madison" went on to become Sheridan's biggest-ever series launch after the premiere episode reached 8 million global streaming views in the first 10 days after its debut. The final three episodes of the first season were released on March 21 and the show was renewed for a second season days later.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this post.